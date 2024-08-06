Age reversal is on stage at RAADfest 2024

Meet the speakers of RAADfest 2024 in Anaheim, CA from September 5 - 8!

Meet the speakers of RAADfest 2024 in Anaheim, CA from September 5 - 8!

RAADfest is the largest super longevity event in the world focused for a general audience.

RAADfest is the largest super longevity event in the world focused for a general audience.

RAADfest (Revolution Against Aging and Death fest)

RAADfest (Revolution Against Aging and Death fest)

Science and inspiration at the cutting edge of longevity.

RAADfest is about bringing together people, technology, and inspiration to help educate and inform people on how they can best take charge of their longevity.”
— James Strole, Director of RAADfest and Executive Director
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While the world debates the possibilities of age reversal, RAADfest 2024 will demonstrate the reality that is right now. Bringing together an elite lineup of scientists, clinicians, and thought leaders from around the world, RAADfest is the largest super longevity event in the world focused for a general audience.

At RAADfest, age reversal is personal. In one instance, a team of practitioners will present the mother of one of the doctors, to demonstrate the impact of gene therapy on reversing her aging. In another example, Dr. Greg Fahy, Chief Scientific Officer at Twenty-First Century Medicine, will share most current updates on hi TRIIM-X clinical trials, which have demonstrated measurable reversal of epigenetic aging in adult humans. Dr. Fahy is himself part of the trail.

“RAADfest is about bringing together people, technology, and inspiration to help educate and inform people on how they can best take charge of their longevity,” says James Strole, Director of RAADfest and Executive Director. “It’s the biggest revolution in human history and the revolution is now. That’s our message to all our participants and to the world.”

This will be the ninth annual RAADfest (which stands for the Revolution Against Aging and Death) presented by the not-for-profit Coalition for Radical Life Extension. And it will be the most immersive ever with breakout labs on a range of topics including Women’s Longevity, Personalized Medicine, Brain Longevity, and Longevity Lifestyle. In addition, the main stage will feature renowned speakers such as longevity leader Bill Faloon, Stanford professor and AI entrepreneur Dr. Ronjon Nag, gene therapy advocate Liz Parrish, inventor and surgeon, Dr. Vincent Giampapa, and bio hacker Dave Asprey among many others.

RAADfest is also home of RAADcity the premier anti-aging and age reversal products and services expo. At RAADcity, participants can learn and explore in hands on demos the best in consumer offerings from top global longevity companies, clinics, and brands.

Coalition for Radical Life Extension is committed to advancing the interests of all stakeholders in the super longevity ecosystem. We do this through public policy advocacy, education, awareness campaigns and community building. The Coalition is the presenter of RAADfest, the largest super longevity event in the world. We provide critical connection to our members and member organizations, enabling and accelerating collaboration between researchers, entrepreneurs, advocates and the general public. 

Joe Bardin
Coalition for Radical Life Extension
+1 (480) 345-6554
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

RAADfest 2024: An Early Preview

You just read:

Age reversal is on stage at RAADfest 2024

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Joe Bardin
Coalition for Radical Life Extension
+1 (480) 345-6554
Company/Organization
kNOw Aging, Inc.
7050 Pametto Park Rd. #15-285
Boca Raton, Florida, 33433
United States
+1 561-206-2671
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

What we do at kNOW Aging: We've helped local, culture, technology, health, and lifestyle brands build buzz since 2006. Writing trending news is a key element to creating buzz. A press release involves many moving parts, which is why we provide specialized services: *Custom Branding: Our branding builds intrigue and recall into your company story. *Public Relations: We strategize, write killer press releases, and pitch them to the right publishers so that journalists take notice and become involved. *Website Development: To present your news in style, we build modern press release pages for your website. *Podcast Production: Let us produce engaging podcasts to widen your announcement reach. *Experiential Marketing: Creating immersive promos that promote your news in real world environments. *Hybrid Events: We amplify your news by combining virtual elements into live events. Our team ensures your news is broadcast to the right audience in a timely and efficient manner. Let kNOw Aging PR help you turn boring press releases into engaging news.

knowagingPR.com

More From This Author
Age reversal is on stage at RAADfest 2024
Celebrating 115 Years of Women Empowerment: AWCSF Late Lunch Meetup Explores the Future of Women in Communications
EpicVerse WorldBuilders' Inaugural WorldBuilding Expo on GoBrunch Shatters Expectations, Sequel Event Set for June 11-12
View All Stories From This Author