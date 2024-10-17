Church of Perpetual Life Hosts Spooktacular Halloween Event on Young Donor Plasma, Stem Cell Therapy, and Age Reversal

Mind Map: Schedule of Young Plasma, Stem Cells, Age Reversal Halloween Bash

Expert Presentations, Live Music by Elaine Silver, and Festive Halloween Entertainment on October 24, 2024

We're thrilled to host a blend of science and celebration, sharing advancements in young donor plasma and stem cell therapy to transform health and longevity.”
— Neal Vanderee, Officiator of Church of Perpetual Life
POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Church of Perpetual Life is thrilled to announce a special Hybrid Halloween costume bash and educational event on October 24, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM at 950 S. Cypress Rd., Pompano Beach, FL 33060. This unique gathering combines groundbreaking presentations on young donor plasma, stem cell therapy, and age reversal with festive Halloween entertainment, including live music by the acclaimed singer-songwriter Elaine Silver and a five-star buffet.

Event Highlights
Expert Presentations:

Dr. Dipnarine Maharaj & Dr. Kurt Whittemore
- Joint Presentation: “Stem Cell Mobilized Young donor plasma to enhance the immune risk profile/frailty in older individuals. A clinical study at the Maharaj Institute.”
Dr. Maharaj and Dr. Whittemore will discuss their groundbreaking clinical study at the Maharaj Institute, focusing on how young donor plasma and stem cell therapy can enhance the immune risk profile and reduce frailty in older individuals.

Bill Faloon
- Presentation: "An Update in Age Reversal Technologies"
Founder of the Church of Perpetual Life and a leader in the global age reversal movement, Bill Faloon will explore the latest advancements in anti-aging innovations and how these developments are pushing the boundaries of health and longevity.

Live Music Performance by Elaine Silver:
- Enjoy enchanting live music by the celebrated singer-songwriter Elaine Silver before and after the presentations. With over 22 recording projects and 40+ years of performances, Elaine brings magic, love, and blessings to her concerts, touching the hearts and minds of listeners across North America and Europe.

Halloween Costume Bash:
- Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their favorite costumes. Both in-person and virtual participants can join the fun by showcasing their costumes. Prizes will be awarded for categories such as "Best Overall," "Most Creative," and "Spookiest."

Five-Star Buffet:
- In-person guests will indulge in a gourmet dinner prepared by Chef Aline, founder of Healing Chef. It's the perfect opportunity to mingle and network with like-minded individuals.

Why Attend:
Cutting-Edge Knowledge:
- Gain insights into the latest breakthroughs in young donor plasma, stem cell therapy, and age reversal from leading experts.

Festive Entertainment:
- Celebrate Halloween with live music, costumes, and a vibrant party atmosphere.

Interactive Participation:
- Engage in live Q&A sessions and networking opportunities, whether attending in person or online.

Registration:

In-Person Attendance:
- Reserve Your Spot: Seats are limited. Secure your place early to enjoy exclusive benefits.

Online Attendance:
- Virtual Access: Join us online via Zoom!

Participation: Wear your costume and be part of the virtual festivities.

To register, visit https://churchofperpetuallife.org/event/young-plasma-stem-cells-age-reversal-halloween-bash/ or call +954-674-2524

About the Speakers

Dr. Dipnarine Maharaj:
Dr. Maharaj is the Founder and Medical Director of the South Florida Bone Marrow Stem Cell Transplant Institute, known as the Maharaj Institute of Immune Regenerative Medicine. He earned his medical degree from the University of Glasgow Medical School and completed extensive training in Internal Medicine, Hematology, Oncology, and Bone Marrow Stem Cell Transplantation. An accomplished author and internationally respected clinician, Dr. Maharaj is dedicated to advancing treatments for life-threatening diseases through the concentrated study of the immune system. For more info: https://maharajinstitute.com

Dr. Kurt Whittemore:
Holding a Ph.D. in Biological Design from Arizona State University, Dr. Whittemore's research includes telomerase gene therapy and discovering that telomere shortening rate can predict species lifespan. At the Maharaj Institute, he is managing a clinical trial testing whether plasma from young individuals can rejuvenate elderly individuals aged 55 and over.

Bill Faloon:
Founder of the Church of Perpetual Life and a leading figure in the global age reversal movement, Bill Faloon is dedicated to promoting the extension of healthy human life through education and advocacy.

Elaine Silver:
With over 22 recording projects and more than 40 years of performances, Elaine Silver is a celebrated singer-songwriter known for her enchanting voice and captivating presence. She has shared the stage with folk legends like Arlo Guthrie, Pete Seeger, and Suzanne Vega. Elaine brings magic, love, and blessings to her concerts, touching the hearts and minds of listeners across North America and Europe. For more info: https://elainesilver.com

Additional Information
For more details about the event, including frequently asked questions, please visit our website at https://churchofperpetuallife.org/events or contact us directly.

About the Church of Perpetual Life
The Church of Perpetual Life is a science-based, non-denominational community welcoming individuals of all faiths and beliefs, including humanists, atheists, agnostics, transhumanists, Christians, Jews, Buddhists, and more. United by a shared commitment to healthy Radical Life Extension, the church serves as a central gathering place for those passionate about super longevity, regenerative medicine, cryonics, and overall well-being. Dedicated to promoting the extension of healthy human life, the Church of Perpetual Life engages in education and advocacy, exploring cutting-edge technologies and practices in transhumanism, regenerative medicine, and cryonics. For more info: https://churchofperpetuallife.org

Neal Vanderee
Perpetual Life
+1 954-789-1475
Throwback to last year's October hybrid service: Ray Kurzweil presents "A Fireside Chat on the Future" with Charlie Kam and Bill Faloon

