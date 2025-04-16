Caretech Leads the Way in Inclusive In-Home Care for All Ages

Serving All of Nebraska and Beyond, Caretech Champions Personalized Care for Every Stage of Life

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caretech, a trusted name in home care founded in Omaha, NE, is proud to be one of the only in-home care agencies in the region that provides high-quality, personalized care for individuals of all ages—from children with special needs to adults with disabilities and seniors wishing to age at home with dignity.

In a home care industry often centered solely around senior care, Caretech is expanding the narrative. By offering compassionate, culturally inclusive, and flexible care solutions for infants through centenarians, Caretech sets a new standard in what it means to be a true community care provider.

“Our clients are more than just care recipients—they’re family,” said Kerin Zuger, COO at Caretech. “Whether it's a parent needing respite care for their child with disabilities, a young adult recovering from surgery, or a grandparent needing daily living support, Caretech is here to serve—anytime, anywhere.”

With over 30% of its clientele made up of children and young adults with disabilities, Caretech invests in specialized training for its caregivers to support behavioral, physical, and developmental needs. This person-centered approach reflects Caretech’s mission to enhance lives with empathy, innovation, and respect.

Beyond age inclusivity, Caretech is also deeply committed to culturally responsive care. In support of Nebraska’s growing Hispanic and Latino populations, Caretech offers bilingual caregivers and staff who understand the unique traditions, values, and language preferences of the communities they serve.

“Our caregivers don’t just provide services—they build trust and meaningful connections,” said Kerin Zuger. “By hiring diverse caregivers and offering culturally appropriate care, we’re fostering a sense of belonging and dignity for every client.”

From assisting with Medicaid paperwork to understanding cultural expectations around caregiving, Caretech empowers families with the resources and respect they deserve.

As Caretech’s commitment to inclusive care has grown, so has its geographic reach. With five locations now operating across the state, Caretech proudly serves all of Nebraska—from Scottsbluff to Omaha—and has recently expanded operations into both Iowa and Wyoming, bringing its trusted care model to even more families in need.

About Caretech

Caretech is a family-oriented, locally driven in-home care agency with over 25 years of experience providing exceptional care to individuals of all ages. Rooted in a legacy of heartfelt service and community trust, Caretech offers flexible care plans and fosters a culture of inclusion. With a reputation built on compassion, professionalism, and innovation, Caretech continues to lead the home care industry forward.

To learn more about how Caretech is changing the face of in-home care, visit www.caretechinc.com.

