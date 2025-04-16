Hamilton County Tax Foreclosure Auction

109 Haskell Rd, Town of Arietta Haskell Rd, Town of Arietta Hamilton County NY

Opportunity to own property in the heart of the Adirondack Park

LAKE PLEASANT, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hamilton County is pleased to announce its upcoming Real Property Tax Foreclosure Auction, taking place online only through NYSauctions.com . Online bidding will open on Monday, May 12th at 10:00 AM, and lots will begin closing on Wednesday, May 14th starting at 10:00 AM.This auction presents a unique opportunity to own property in the heart of the Adirondack Park, where scenic beauty, outdoor recreation, and peaceful living define the lifestyle. Hamilton County is known for its vast forests, pristine lakes, hiking trails, and small-town charm—making it an attractive location for seasonal retreats, year-round escapes, or future investment.Featured properties included in the Auction Catalog are adjacent parcels in the Town of Arietta:• 109 Haskell Rd, Town of Arietta• Haskell Rd (vacant parcel), Town of AriettaA digital auction brochure, complete terms and conditions, and detailed property information such as photos, maps, and descriptions—are available at NYSauctions.com.If you’re new to the process or want a refresher, a pre-recorded Bidder's Seminar is available now on YouTube, walking you through how to register, bid, and understand the auction process.All bidding will be conducted online. Interested participants must create an account and register in advance. The Internet Bidding Packet will be sent via email approximately two weeks prior to the auction, and accounts will only be approved once all documentation is received and verified.Prospective buyers are responsible for conducting their own due diligence. For full property listings and auction details, visit NYSauctions.com.

Bidders Seminar

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.