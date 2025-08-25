Town of Cortlandt Online-Only Tax Foreclosure Real Estate Auction

2 Lafayette Street, Town of Cortlandt 9 S Mountain Pass Rd, Town of Cortlandt Lakeview Avenue, Town of Cortlandt

CORTLANDT, NY, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Town of Cortlandt, a scenic community in Westchester County, New York, will hold an online-only tax foreclosure real estate auction on NYSauctions.com . Bidding opens Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at 10:00 AM and closes Friday, September 26, 2025, at 10:00 AM.This auction presents a unique opportunity to invest in properties in one of the Hudson Valley’s most picturesque towns. Featured listings include 9 S Mountain Pass Road, vacant land across the street from S Mountain Pass Road, and a parcel at Hillview Court adjacent to Lakeview Avenue. The property at 2 Lafayette Street offers stunning views of the Hudson River, making it a standout option for buyers seeking a property with exceptional potential.Known for its rich Revolutionary War history and scenic location near the Bear Mountain Bridge, Cortlandt combines historic charm with convenient access to the Hudson Valley region.Registration is required at NYSauctions.com, where complete auction terms, property information, and the Bidder's Seminar are available. For more details, visit the website or contact NYS Auctions Customer Support at (845) 635-3169 or info@nysauctions.com.

