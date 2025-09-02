Madison County Tax Foreclosure Auction Set for September 18, 2025

25 Clyde Street, Village of Earlville, Town of Hamilton 125 Rasbach St, South Main St, Rasbach St, Village of Canastota, Town of Lenox 3008 Tag Road, Town of Lenox

A total of 17 tax foreclosure properties

PLEASANT VALLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A total of 17 tax foreclosure properties in picturesque Madison County, New York, will be sold during an online-only auction on Thursday, September 18, 2025. The auction is being conducted by Absolute Auction & Realty, based in Pleasant Valley. The firm has successfully hosted Madison County’s annual tax foreclosure sale for years.The auction features a wide variety of properties — single-family and multi-family homes, vacant land, and even commercial lots — all starting at bids of just $100.“This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone looking to own real estate in central New York,” said Jennifer Gableman, president and principal broker of Absolute Auction & Realty. “We’ve got homes, land, and other great properties, and with starting bids at one hundred dollars, it’s an affordable way to invest.”Among the notable listings is a two-story, two-family old-style residence located at 25 Clyde St., Earlville, situated on approximately one-half of an acre. Built around 1850, the home offers just over 1300 square feet of space, three bedrooms, and one and a ½ bathrooms, with a full market value of $113,690.Another highlight is approximately 6.45 acres of an office building, manufacturing and commercial land on the Canastota Creek at 125 Rasbach St and South Main St, Canastota. Situated in the Canastota School District, the property carries a full market value of $539,694.Interested bidders can view photos, descriptions, and details for all properties at www.AARauctions.com . A recorded Bidder's Seminar is also available on YouTube, providing a thorough overview of terms, procedures, and tips for a successful auction experience.

