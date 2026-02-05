Orleans County NY Tax Foreclosure Auction February 17
20+ Properties
All of the properties are located in Orleans County, which is situated in picturesque New York state, between Rochester and Buffalo. Absolute Auction & Realty, based in Pleasant Valley, holds a tax foreclosure sale each year in Orleans County.
“We’ve got homes, land, mobile homes – great properties that have a starting bid of just one hundred dollars. It’s a great way to purchase real estate!” said Jennifer Gableman, the president and a principal broker of Absolute Auction & Realty.
Pictures and descriptions of all 20-plus properties can be inspected on the Absolute Auction & Realty website – www.NYSAuctions.com. The Live auction will be Tuesday, February 17 @ 10AM, Registration opens at 8AM at Elks Lodge #1006, 428 West State Street, Albion, NY or online at NYSAuctions.com.
For more information about the Orleans County auction, please visit NYSAuctions.com. Updates are posted often.
