Orleans County NY Tax Foreclosure Auction February 17

ALBION, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than 20 properties in Orleans County, New York will be sold to the highest bidder in an Live and Online tax foreclosure real estate auction that opens to online bidders Friday, February 13th and ends on Tuesday, February 17. The properties include single-family and multi-family homes with land, vacant land and seasonal property.All of the properties are located in Orleans County, which is situated in picturesque New York state, between Rochester and Buffalo. Absolute Auction & Realty, based in Pleasant Valley, holds a tax foreclosure sale each year in Orleans County.“We’ve got homes, land, mobile homes – great properties that have a starting bid of just one hundred dollars. It’s a great way to purchase real estate!” said Jennifer Gableman, the president and a principal broker of Absolute Auction & Realty.Pictures and descriptions of all 20-plus properties can be inspected on the Absolute Auction & Realty website – www. NYSAuctions.com . The Live auction will be Tuesday, February 17 @ 10AM, Registration opens at 8AM at Elks Lodge #1006, 428 West State Street, Albion, NY or online at NYSAuctions.com.For more information about the Orleans County auction, please visit NYSAuctions.com. Updates are posted often.

