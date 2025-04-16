Palmetto Moon Set to Celebrate First Mississippi Store at Gulfport Premium Outlets

Our stores are more than just a place to shop—they’re a place to connect with the community & celebrate local pride. We can’t wait to open our doors in Gulfport & welcome everyone into Palmetto Moon!” — Kelsi Gannon, Brand Marketing Manager

GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palmetto Moon is getting ready to celebrate its arrival in Mississippi with a full-day Grand Opening Celebration at Gulfport Premium Outlets on Saturday, May 3, 2025. This will be the brand’s very first store in the state—and the team is pulling out all the stops to make the welcome one to remember.The event kicks off at 10:00 a.m. and promises a day of giveaways, in-store promotions, and fun for the whole family. The first 200 shoppers who make a qualifying $50 purchase will receive a custom YETI 20 oz. tumbler, and throughout the day, guests can Spin-to-Win prizes every 30 minutes and enter hourly grand prize drawings—featuring customer-favorite gear like the YETI Tundra Haul cooler. From 2 to 5 p.m., the celebration continues with sweet treats and more surprises.To stay updated on the event, customers are encouraged to RSVP and follow along on the official Facebook Event Page As part of the celebration, Palmetto Moon is also spotlighting its Palmetto Perks loyalty program, which gives shoppers access to exclusive offers, surprise rewards, and points earned with every in-store purchase. Customers can sign up ahead of the event by texting PMOON49 to 578-277, and those who do will be entered to win 1,000 Perks points (a $75 value). One lucky winner will be notified via phone on April 30.“This is such an exciting milestone for us,” said Kelsi Gannon, Brand Marketing Manager at Palmetto Moon. “Our stores are more than just a place to shop—they’re a place to connect with the community and celebrate local pride. We can’t wait to open our doors in Gulfport and welcome everyone into the Palmetto Moon family.”Known for its curated mix of Southern lifestyle favorites, Palmetto Moon offers a shopping experience that blends local pride with top national brands. Customers will find popular names like YETI, Simply Southern, Local Boy, Stanley, Free People Movement, Southern Marsh, Old Row, and Chubbies, along with a strong lineup of Ole Miss and Mississippi State collegiate gear, regionally inspired gifts, and accessories.The new Gulfport store is located at Gulfport Premium Outlets (10000 Factory Shop Blvd, Suite 725A) and is the latest in a growing family of Palmetto Moon locations across the Southeast. From first-time visitors to longtime fans, all are welcome to come celebrate this exciting new chapter in Mississippi.Palmetto Moon is hiring for part-time and full-time positions in Gulfport and is seeking enthusiastic team members who are passionate about customer service, community connection, and Southern hospitality. To apply, visit: www.palmettomoononline.com/pages/join-our-crew To stay updated on the Gulfport Grand Opening and more, follow Palmetto Moon on social media:Instagram: @palmettomoonFacebook: Palmetto MoonTikTok: @palmettomoononline

