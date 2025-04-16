National Dialogue on the State Courts’ Role in Effective Justice for Young People

The National Center for State Courts hosted its most recent convening in Omaha, Nebraska, focused on the role of state courts in effective justice for young people. The event was a collaborative vision of Corey Steel, Nebraska State Court Administrator, and Teri Deal, Principal Court Management Consultant with the National Center for State Courts, with the goal of impacting how the justice system can better serve young people.

The vision became a reality March 25–26, 2025, as more than 200 justice professionals from 43 states dedicated two days to learning about best practices, local initiatives, and current research. Young adults highlighted their personal experiences and recommendations alongside sessions led by national experts in youth justice. Additionally, Eric Maly, Director of Adult Probation Services, presented a breakout session on a current pilot program in Nebraska aimed at emerging adult probationers.

Organizations represented included the Annie E. Casey Foundation, the Council of State Governments, the Center for Juvenile Justice Reform at Georgetown University, and the National Center for Juvenile Justice.

The convening also provided an opportunity for state teams to come together to discuss current challenges, share strengths, and identify opportunities for future improvements to the justice system. The Nebraska team focused on two key opportunities: implementing a specialized model for high-risk youth and strengthening prevention and early intervention efforts.

Top Photo: Members from the Nebraska convening team (left to right): Patrick Condon, Lancaster County Attorney, Chief Justice Funke, Deputy Administrator of the Juvenile Division Kari Rumbaugh, State Probation Administrator Gene Cotter, Project Specialist of the Court Improvement Project MaryPat Coe, Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson, Director of Children and Family Services Alyssa Bish, Director of Adult Probation Services Eric Maly, and Director of the Court Improvement Project Deb VanDyke-Ries. (not pictured, Corey Steel, State Court Administrator)

Bottom Photo: Eric Maly, Director of Adult Services with the Administrative Office of the Courts and Probation (front right) and Lael Chester, Director of Emerging Adult Justice Project, Columbia University (front left) present “Nebraska Probation and Emerging Adult Justice: Testing Promising Practices in Pursuit of Improving Outcomes” on March 26 in Omaha.