Revolution Academy Acquires 65 Acres for New Upper School in Summerfield, NC; Signals Bright Future for Students

Currently operating its upper school out of rented space at a church in Oak Ridge, Revolution Academy’s new facility will welcome 784 young scholars daily.

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revolution Academy, a tuition-free public charter school serving Guilford, Rockingham, Forsyth, Stokes, Davidson, Alamance and Randolph counties, is thrilled to announce the closing of a 65-acre land purchase. This monumental acquisition marks a transformative step forward for the school and the Summerfield community, paving the way for a state-of-the-art upper school campus scheduled to open in 2027. Currently operating its upper school out of rented space at Central Baptist Church in Oak Ridge, Revolution Academy’s new facility will welcome 784 young scholars daily, offering an exceptional educational experience rooted in tradition, patriotism, and academic excellence.

This expansion is a game-changer for Guilford County and beyond, enhancing educational opportunities for families across the region. The new upper school will build on Revolution Academy’s proven success, providing a rigorous curriculum and fostering the next generation of leaders. For Summerfield, a small town with a big heart, this development promises to elevate its profile as a hub of innovation and opportunity, blending rural charm with forward-thinking growth.

To bring this vision to life, Revolution Academy is launching its ambitious capital campaign, Revolution Rising, effective immediately. The campaign will fund the land purchase and construction of the $30M cutting-edge facilities designed to inspire and empower students. Community support, donations, and partnerships will be critical to realizing this transformative project.

“We are beyond excited to take this bold step toward expanding Revolution Academy’s impact,” said John Nosek, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “This land purchase is a testament to our commitment to Guilford County families and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to shape the future of education in Summerfield. With Revolution Rising, we’re calling on our community to join us in building something extraordinary.”

Principal Michele Harris echoed this enthusiasm, adding, “Our students deserve a space that matches their potential—a place where they can grow, dream, and achieve. This new upper school will be a beacon of hope and excellence for Summerfield and beyond. We’re ready to rally behind Revolution Rising and make it happen.”

The Revolution Rising campaign is a call to action for donors, local businesses, and supporters to contribute to this historic endeavor. Funds raised will support the development of modern classrooms, advanced technology, athletic facilities, and more, ensuring Revolution Academy continues to thrive as a leader in public charter education.

For more information about Revolution Rising or to donate, please visit rarhinos.com/support or contact Terry Helms. Together, we can rise to meet the needs of our students and transform Summerfield for generations to come.

About Revolution Academy

Revolution Academy, a tuition-free public charter school in Summerfield, NC, empowers K–9 students today and will expand to K–12 by 2027. State funding keeps our classrooms running, but it stops short of building them. That is where you come in. Supporting Revolution Rising is not just a donation—it is ownership in educational excellence and a brighter future. Every gift at rarhinosk12.com/support shapes tomorrow, one scholar at a time.

