Pathfinder Wealth Consulting CEO Jason Wheeler Named to Forbes’ 2025 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List

Jason Wheeler - CPWA®, CFP®, ChFC®, CLU®, AIF® CEO & Wealth Advisor

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pathfinder Wealth Consulting, an independent advisory and financial planning firm with offices in Wilmington and Cary, North Carolina, today announced that CEO and Wealth Advisor Jason Wheeler, CPWA, CFP, CLU, ChFC, AIF, has been named to the Forbes 2025 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list The prestigious ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, recognizes top financial advisors across the United States through a rigorous, independent due-diligence process. Selection is based on a combination of qualitative and quantitative criteria, including industry experience, client retention, firm nominations, compliance history, and assets under management.“This recognition is truly a team honor,” said Wheeler. “Pathfinder is built on the values of transparency, integrity, responsibility, and service. We are proud to deliver concierge-level service to our clients while operating as fiduciaries in every sense of the word.”With more than 25 years of experience, Wheeler provides strategic leadership for Pathfinder while maintaining an active role in advising clients. As CEO, he guides firm growth, manages operations, and ensures the team delivers tailored, objective financial strategies that align with each client’s unique goals.“Pathfinder Wealth Consulting strives to be an asset not only to our clients but also to the broader community,” Wheeler added. “Our continued growth and commitment to community engagement reflect our mission to create lasting impact. I am honored to lead such an exceptional team.”________________________________________About Pathfinder Wealth ConsultingPathfinder Wealth Consulting is a comprehensive financial planning and wealth management firm with offices in Wilmington, North Carolina and Cary, North Carolina. Since 2005, Pathfinder has been helping individuals, families, and business owners navigate life’s financial complexities with clarity and confidence. Our team of experienced advisors is committed to delivering objective, personalized guidance tailored to each client’s unique goals and values.At Pathfinder, we believe in building lasting relationships founded on trust, transparency, and a deep understanding of what matters most to our clients. Our services are delivered with a client-first philosophy and a long-term perspective.To learn more, visit www.pathfinderwc.com or follow us on LinkedIn.2025 Forbes Best In State Wealth Advisors, created by SHOOK Research. Presented in April 2025 based on data gathered from June 2023 to June 2024. Not indicative of advisor’s future performance. Your experience may vary. For more information, click here

