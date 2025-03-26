Funky Frog Studios Leaps Into Athens Music Scene With State-of-the-Art Recording Facility

Funky Frog Studios Logo Funky Frog Studios Jam Session Funky Frog Studio Mixing Board

Funky Frog Studios, a state-of-the-art recording facility in Athens, TX, has reopened after a major expansion, offering professional services to all musicians.

This studio has been our dream for over a decade, with the support of incredible partners like Wes Jeans and the Bachors, we’ve built something truly special for the local music community.” — Kim Newman, Studio Owner

ATHENS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Funky Frog Studios , a premier recording facility founded by Kim and Blaine Newman, has officially opened its doors to the public, marking a new chapter in East Texas' music scene. Originally established in 2009 as a VIP-only studio, Funky Frog has undergone a remarkable transformation, expanding from 900 square feet to an impressive 4,300 square feet over the past year. The studio was remodeled and redesigned in 2024 to incorporate cutting-edge technology and thoughtful acoustic design. This state-of-the-art facility now offers professional recording services to musicians at all levels.A COLLABORATIVE VISION WITH DEEP ROOTSThe journey to fully professionalize Funky Frog Studios was inspired by renowned guitarist Wes Jeans , a lifelong musician and producer who has been instrumental in driving the studio's evolution. Wes has been a professional musician since his teenage years and often graces the stage alongside legendary artists such as Warren Haynes and Gov’t Mule, Ally Venable, and Kenny Wayne Shepherd. Beyond his influence as an artist, Jeans is actively involved as a producer at the studio, bringing his expertise and passion for music to every project.Funky Frog Studios is not just the vision of Kim and Blaine Newman—it is also a partnership with Tyler and Quina Bachor. Together, this dynamic team has created a space that blends cutting-edge technology with a welcoming atmosphere for musicians to thrive creatively."This studio has been our dream for over a decade," said co-owner Kim Newman. "With the support of incredible partners like Wes Jeans and the Bachors, we’ve built something truly special for the local music community."A SPACE DESIGNED FOR CREATIVITYThe studio boasts a spacious main tracking room with tall ceilings treated with 10 inches of acoustic foam spray for optimal sound quality. Its hybrid approach combines vintage and modern equipment to cater to both traditionalists and forward-thinking artists."We’ve designed this space to accommodate everything from solo artists to full bands," explained Blaine Newman. "Our goal is to provide East Texas musicians with access to world-class recording capabilities."CELEBRATING THE LAUNCHFunky Frog Studios celebrated its public debut with a launch event at The Texan Theater in Athens. The concert featured Texas Flood (with guest appearance by Wes Jeans) and highlighted the studio’s commitment to supporting live music in the region."Hosting our launch at The Texan was an easy decision," said Blaine Newman. "It’s a historic venue that mirrors our mission of celebrating diverse musical genres."COMPREHENSIVE SERVICES FOR ALL ARTISTSFunky Frog Studios offers a full suite of services, including tracking, mixing, mastering, and production. Its flexible service tiers cater to everyone from emerging artists recording their first demo to established acts working on major projects. The studio has already earned acclaim for its work with local talents like the Solomon Skiles Band.In addition to in-person sessions, Funky Frog provides online mixing services, allowing artists from anywhere to benefit from its expertise.BUILDING A LEGACY IN EAST TEXASThe Newmans and their partners view Funky Frog Studios as more than just a business—it’s their contribution to strengthening East Texas’ vibrant music ecosystem."Athens is home to incredible talent," said Blaine Newman. "By offering professional recording services at accessible rates, we aim to help local artists elevate their craft and reach broader audiences."Educational workshops for aspiring producers and sound engineers are also planned for later this year, further solidifying Funky Frog’s role as a hub for creativity and learning.ABOUT FUNKY FROG STUDIOSFunky Frog Studios is a full-service recording facility located in Athens, Texas. Founded by Kim and Blaine Newman in 2009 and recently expanded in partnership with Tyler and Quina Bachor, the studio combines state-of-the-art technology with thoughtful acoustic design. With contributions from producer Wes Jeans—a lifelong musician who has shared stages with legends like Warren Haynes—Funky Frog Studios is dedicated to nurturing East Texas’ rich musical talent.For more information about Funky Frog Studios or booking inquiries, visit funkyfrogstudios.live or contact info@funkyfrogstudios.live

