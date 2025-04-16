MPU Holds Sustainable Development Goals Promotion Fair

MACAU, April 16 - To enhance university students’ awareness of sustainable development issues, and strengthen their understanding of and commitment to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Student Affairs Office of Macao Polytechnic University organised the Macao Polytechnic University Sustainable Development Goals Promotion Fair. This fair brought together various government departments and social service organisations to collectively promote the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, advance the construction of ecological civilisation, and foster high-quality and sustainable social development. The fair attracted enthusiastic participation from university members and students, creating a vibrant and lively atmosphere.

The opening ceremony of the fair was held in the MPU Meng Tak Building Exhibition Hall. It was officiated by Lam Son, Head of the Department of Water Resources Management of the Marine and Water Bureau of the Macao SAR Government; Chang Sau Wa, Head of the Meteorology and Alert Department of the Geophysical and Meteorological Bureau of the Macao SAR Government; Zhong Lan, representative of the Health Promotion Division of the Centre for Disease Prevention and Control of the Health Bureau of the Macao SAR Government; Sophia Chan, Corporate Communications Manager of the Macao Water Supply Company Limited; Yuen Chi Hoi, Service Director of Caritas Macau; Cheok Man-I, Executive Manager of the Fuhong Society of Macau; Esther Ng, Education Manager of Oxfam Macau; Alvin Yu, Operations Manager of The Salvation Army Macau; Lei Choi Iok, Senior Public Education Officer of World Vision of Macau Association; and Cheong Weng Lam, Head of the Academic Affairs Department of MPU. The ceremony symbolised the collaboration between the university, government and community in jointly advancing the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

The promotion day featured a variety of engaging booths, creatively designed to educate and entertain while showcasing the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). These booths encouraged students and university members to actively explore and engage with the goals. For example, the health information station provided educational resources on achieving good health and well-being; the clothing recycling station advocated for resource reuse and sustainable cities and communities; and interactive booths incorporated sustainable development concepts into fun games, allowing students to learn about the goals in a relaxed and enjoyable environment. Through the active engagement of students at these booths, the event conveyed messages and ideas of sustainable development, encouraging participants to take tangible actions to support the achievement of the UN SDGs.

MPU actively supports the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals by consistently organising a variety of activities to nurture students’ awareness of sustainability and sense of social responsibility. These activities include beach clean-ups, eco-hikes, wetland study tours, ocean exploration and conservation projects, and visits to water resource facilities and services. MPU seamlessly integrates the UN SDGs into education and student activities, fostering collaboration between the university, government and community. Through these efforts, it sows the seeds of sustainability among students, energises the campus with a green spirit, and illuminates a sustainable future for the long-term development of our planet.