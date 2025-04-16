Physician Collaborators Launches AI Chat Feature to Streamline Physician Matching for NPs and PAs

Leading healthcare collaboration network’s new tool helps independent practice providers connect with board-certified collaborating physicians across 28 states.

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Physician Collaborators, a premier network connecting independent nurse practitioners (NPs) and physician assistants (PAs) with board-certified physicians, launched a new AI chat feature to streamline the process of matching advanced practice providers with appropriate collaborating physicians.

The AI chat feature allows NPs and PAs to receive immediate responses to questions about collaboration requirements, pricing, available specialties, and matching processes. This addition supports the company's mission of improving healthcare access through partnerships between advanced practice providers and board-certified doctors.

"Our goal has always been to make the collaboration process as straightforward as possible for independent practitioners," said Mr. Michael Harris, spokesman for Physician Collaborators. "The new AI chat feature creates another pathway for NPs and PAs to quickly get the information they need to establish or maintain their independent practices."

Physician Collaborators currently offers services in 28 states, including CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, ME, MD, MA, MO, NE, NJ, NM, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, and WY, depending on specific state nursing practice regulations.

Physician Collaborators is a network of board-certified internists, family practitioners, emergency physicians, and psychiatrists with experience supervising and collaborating with advanced practice providers. The company offers a variety of collaborating physician services, including:

• General Collaboration: Providing oversight and guidance for all aspects of a practitioner's practice.

• Telehealth Collaboration: Supporting practitioners who provide telehealth services.

• Integrative Medicine Collaboration: Collaborating with practitioners who incorporate integrative medicine into their practices.

• Behavioral Health Collaboration: Providing specialized support for mental health practitioners.

"Finding the right collaborating physician can be a significant hurdle for many advanced practice providers," Harris explained. "Our network supports a variety of practice types including general medicine, telemedicine, behavioral health, urgent care, med spa, and infusion therapy."

The company's collaboration services typically range from $500 to $1,200 per month, depending on the specific practice requirements. Physician Collaborators offers tailored collaboration levels, from hands-on guidance to less-involved administrative oversight.

"We understand that each independent practice has unique needs," said Harris. "Our approach has always been to customize the collaboration relationship to match those requirements while giving practitioners the flexibility to switch physicians if their needs change."

As part of the launch of the new AI chat feature, Physician Collaborators is offering free consultations to NPs and PAs interested in learning more about their collaboration services.

To learn more about Physician Collaborators' services or to request a free quote, visit https://www.physiciancollaborators.com/contact.

About Physician Collaborators

Physician Collaborators (https://www.physiciancollaborators.com/about-us) is a group of board-certified physicians actively practicing Internal Medicine, Family Medicine, Emergency Medicine and Psychiatry. Each of the doctors has over a decade of experience supervising Nurse Practitioners and Physician Assistants and has a desire to help advanced practitioners succeed in their independent medical practices.

