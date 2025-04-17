Omni Helicopters International feature in documentary highlighting UN Sustainable Development Goal Leaders

We firmly believe that sustainability and financial performance are synergistic. ” — Jeremy Akel, CEO of OHI

LISBON , PORTUGAL, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Omni Helicopters International (OHI), a leading provider of innovative air mobility and delivery solutions, is proud to announce its participation in a new documentary film showcasing 50 global leaders driving progress towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The film, “ 50 SDG Leaders ”, highlights OHI's commitment to sustainable practices in striving towards a more environmentally responsible aviation industry. OHI has been chosen to showcase sustainable innovation in the air mobility and delivery sector.The documentary provides an inside look at the company's initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint, develop innovative sustainable aerial solutions for its customers, and support the development of advanced capabilities in the countries of the Global South. OHI's participation underscores its dedication to aligning its business operations with global sustainability priorities, particularly those focused on climate action, sustainable economic growth, gender equality, inclusive education and industry innovation.Jeremy Akel, CEO of OHI, explains the company's view on sustainability: "We firmly believe that sustainability and financial performance are synergistic. By investing in efficiency, embracing new missions and technologies, we are not only minimizing our environmental impact but also creating long-term value for our many stakeholders. Where immediate alignment isn't apparent, we look to innovation as the bridge, developing and adopting solutions that benefit both the planet, people and our business. Our efforts in forest firefighting, pioneering large drones and actively participating in the development of the low-altitude economy are a testament to this spirit of innovation."In its operations, OHI is actively exploring and investing in a range of solutions to decarbonize, from fleet optimisation with more fuel-efficient aircraft to the exploration of Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) and the use of advanced digital technologies. The company recognizes that collaboration and knowledge-sharing are crucial to achieving meaningful progress in the aviation sector."At OHI, we firmly believe that the future of aviation lies in decarbonization and stronger local content development in the countries of the Global South," stated Emin Aleskerov, Chief Sustainability Officer at OHI. "Our participation in this film reflects our dedication to not only minimizing our environmental impact but also to actively contributing to a more sustainable and equitable future for all. We are committed to working with our partners and stakeholders to accelerate the transition to a greener aviation industry."About Omni Helicopters International:Omni Helicopters International Group (OHI) stands at the forefront of Latin America's air mobility and delivery solutions sector. As the region's largest provider of these services, OHI caters to diverse customer groups across multiple segments, ensuring seamless and efficient solutions.Through its subsidiaries Omni Taxi Aéreo in Brazil, Omni Helicopters Guyana Inc., and Omni Helicopters International Mozambique, OHI offers unmatched capability and capacity to serve offshore customers in the fastest growing offshore energy markets. The company's extensive portfolio includes Crew Change, Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Firefighting, Search and Rescue operations, as well as highly specialized Cargo and Utility services in remote and challenging locations. In line with its commitment to innovation and sustainability, OHI has introduced two groundbreaking ventures: OHI Unmanned, a specialist division focusing on unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) services, and Revo, a premium advanced air mobility (AAM) solution provider.For media inquiries please contact:Julie Carnie | media@ohi.pt |

OHI Group in 50 SDG Leaders | Pioneering Sustainable Air Mobility and Value Creation.

