Ista selects Serrala’s FS² AutoBank Solution to for automating key finance processes

NORDERSTEDT, HAMBURG, GERMANY, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serrala, a global leader in finance process automation, today announced that Ista, a premier service provider for billing energy costs, has selected Serrala’s FS² AutoBank solution to maximize their automation beyond 90%.With a successful SAP ERP system and high automation of 80% already in place, Ista looked for a complementary solution to automate the remaining manual processes and gain further efficiency gains. FS² AutoBank provides seamless integration with SAP combined with advanced AI enabled capturing and processing features which enable Ista SE to meet their ambitious automation goals.The integration between SAP and Serrala ensures rapid deployment of the solution, allowing Ista to achieve end-to-end automation in time for its peak periods when challenged with very high processing volumes and increasing efforts.“This partnership is a great success story and we are proud to help Ista to achieve business process excellence and set new benchmarks in automation leveraging a SAP Clean Core-ready solution through seamless integration,” commented Marko Kling, VP Solution Architecture at Serrala“We were thrilled to see significant results in our automated allocation rate just two months after the commissioning. This short project duration was made possible by the mature best practice approaches and implemented logics in Autobank”, commented Norbert Richter, Manager Solution Integration and Torsten Müller, External Statutory Accounting Lead.Through this collaboration, Ista is positioned to enhance accuracy, efficiency, and scalability in its financial operations, marking a significant step forward in its automation journey.About SerralaSerrala is the global market leader in finance process automation. Our award-winning suite of applications give finance leaders the power to evolve, optimize their working capital and streamline all workflows, planning, and compliance, by automating all operational processes across Order to Cash, Procure to Pay, Cash Flow Management, and Treasury.Serrala’s AI-powered finance automation suite is trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide to gain real-time insights and create operational excellence through high performance engineering and seamless integration.Serrala has been advancing the office of the CFO for over 40 years with solutions that accelerate growth, enhance decision-making, and achieve sustainable finance success.About ISTAIsta adds sustainable value to buildings for their residents and owners. To achieve this, we manage data and processes that make buildings climate-friendly, safe and comfortable. With our products and services, residents and owners can save energy and together contribute to climate protection. Our product and service world is digital-based. As a driver of innovation, we are systematically gearing our infrastructure to the Internet of Things. Worldwide we already have over 45 million connected devices in operation and are developing solutions for the intelligent and energy-efficient building of tomorrow. We employ more than 6,300 people in 20 countries, our products and services are used worldwide in over 14 million units (apartments and commercial properties) by more than 460,000 customers. The extended Ista Group recorded sales of EUR 1,220 million in 2024. More information at www.ista.com

