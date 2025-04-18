Data Eraser Tool 'DiskShredder ToGo' launched in the USA, with unlimited times usage for 90 Days

–The widely trusted data erasure software by Personal Media with over 10,000 contracts is now available internationally –

SHINAGAWA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Personal Media Corporation (President & CEO: Akira Matsui, Headquarters: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo) will start selling the “DiskShredder ToGo” PC data erasure software, which can be used an unlimited number of times within 90 days of purchase, in the USA starting April 21, 2025.

“DiskShredder” is a long-standing data erasure solution celebrating its 24th year in Japan. It does not require installation on a PC, works regardless of the operating system, and enables simple and secure deletion of data from HDDs, SSDs, and other storage media. It complies with data sanitization standards specified in NIST SP 800-88 Rev. 1 and supports methods recommended by organizations such as the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, NSA, and NCSC. In Japan, the software is highly acclaimed, having earned the trust of over 10,000 customers and been recognized as a Leader on IT review for 23 consecutive terms.

The new product “DiskShredder ToGo” enhances functionality by offering downloadable trial software and products, and the ability to issue PDF-format erasure certificates. The product is available for purchase through Personal Media Corporation’s official online store. The product can be used for 90 days from the date of purchase with no restrictions on the number of times or number of devices that can be erased.

Online store selling “DiskShredder ToGo”

https://disksh.myshopify.com/

- About Personal Media Corporation

Since its establishment in 1980, Personal Media Corporation has developed and commercialized software with original technology and foresight, with the goal of realizing computers that serve as truly personal media. One of the results of these efforts is the “Disk Shredder” and other security-related products.

- Company Profile

Trade name: Personal Media Corporation Location: Matsumoto-Subaru Bldg. 2-6-13 Hiratsuka, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, 142-0051 Japan

Representative: Akira Matsui, President

URL: https://www.personal-media.co.jp/index-e.html

Contact:

Hiroyuki Oshima

Sales Division,

Personal Media Corporation

sales@personal-media.co.jp

