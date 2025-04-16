Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, April 17, 2025

Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashland Hillsdale Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Belmont St. Clairsville Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Clark Clark County - Springfield Transportation Coordinating Committee
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Crawford Galion City Health Department
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga Orchard Park Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Village Preparatory School Woodland Hills
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Village Preparatory School Cliffs
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Darke Greenville City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Defiance Adams Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Erie Village of Milan
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Vermilion Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin Zenith Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Zenith Academy East
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Gallia Gallia Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Hamilton Village of Lockland
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 OP&F Examination
Village of Lincoln Heights
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit FFR
Kenneth L. Robinson, LPN
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022		 Compliance Examination MED
Over-the-Rhine South Special Improvement District of Cincinnati, Inc.
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Hancock City of Findlay
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 OP&F Examination
Hardin Upper Scioto Valley Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Jefferson Brooke-Hancock-Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Steel Valley Regional Transit Authority
Special Audit
6/11/2023 TO 10/14/2023		 Special Audit FFR
Logan Riverside Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Madison Tri-County Joint Fire District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Mahoning Youngstown Central Area Community Improvement Corporation
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Medina City of Brunswick
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 OP&F Examination
Mercer Mercer County Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Montgomery City Day Community School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Muskingum Monroe Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Portage Field Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Richland Butler Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Butler Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Summit Coventry Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Main Preparatory Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Trumbull Trumbull Career and Technical Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Tuscarawas Village of Port Washington
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Wyandot Mohawk Community Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

