Audit Advisory for Thursday, April 17, 2025
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, April 17, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashland
|Hillsdale Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Belmont
|St. Clairsville Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Clark
|Clark County - Springfield Transportation Coordinating Committee
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Crawford
|Galion City Health Department
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|Orchard Park Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village Preparatory School Woodland Hills
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village Preparatory School Cliffs
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Darke
|Greenville City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Defiance
|Adams Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Erie
|Village of Milan
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Vermilion Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|Zenith Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Zenith Academy East
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Gallia
|Gallia Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Hamilton
|Village of Lockland
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|OP&F Examination
|Village of Lincoln Heights
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Kenneth L. Robinson, LPN
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Over-the-Rhine South Special Improvement District of Cincinnati, Inc.
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Hancock
|City of Findlay
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|OP&F Examination
|Hardin
|Upper Scioto Valley Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Jefferson
|Brooke-Hancock-Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Steel Valley Regional Transit Authority
Special Audit
6/11/2023 TO 10/14/2023
|Special Audit
|FFR
|Logan
|Riverside Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Madison
|Tri-County Joint Fire District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Mahoning
|Youngstown Central Area Community Improvement Corporation
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Medina
|City of Brunswick
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|OP&F Examination
|Mercer
|Mercer County Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Montgomery
|City Day Community School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Muskingum
|Monroe Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Portage
|Field Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Richland
|Butler Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Butler Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Summit
|Coventry Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Main Preparatory Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Trumbull
|Trumbull Career and Technical Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Tuscarawas
|Village of Port Washington
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Wyandot
|Mohawk Community Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
