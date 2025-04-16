Audit Advisory for Thursday, April 17, 2025

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashland Hillsdale Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Belmont St. Clairsville Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Clark Clark County - Springfield Transportation Coordinating Committee

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Crawford Galion City Health Department

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga Orchard Park Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Village Preparatory School Woodland Hills

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Village Preparatory School Cliffs

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Darke Greenville City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Defiance Adams Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Erie Village of Milan

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Vermilion Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin Zenith Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Zenith Academy East

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Gallia Gallia Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Hamilton Village of Lockland

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OP&F Examination Village of Lincoln Heights

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit FFR

Kenneth L. Robinson, LPN

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022 Compliance Examination MED

Over-the-Rhine South Special Improvement District of Cincinnati, Inc.

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Hancock City of Findlay

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OP&F Examination Hardin Upper Scioto Valley Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Jefferson Brooke-Hancock-Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Steel Valley Regional Transit Authority

Special Audit

6/11/2023 TO 10/14/2023 Special Audit FFR

Logan Riverside Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Madison Tri-County Joint Fire District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Mahoning Youngstown Central Area Community Improvement Corporation

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Medina City of Brunswick

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OP&F Examination Mercer Mercer County Educational Service Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Montgomery City Day Community School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Muskingum Monroe Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Portage Field Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Richland Butler Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Butler Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Summit Coventry Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Main Preparatory Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Trumbull Trumbull Career and Technical Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Tuscarawas Village of Port Washington

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Wyandot Mohawk Community Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures