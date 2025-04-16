Neolith Appoints a New Global CEO to Lead Its Next Growth Phase

Neolith Group Walter Ceglia, new Global CEO Neolith Group

CARLSTADT, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- • As part of its commitment to sustainable growth, Neolith welcomes Walter Ceglia as its new Global CEO Neolith Group, a leader with over 20 years of experience driving transformations in international industrial environments with a strong commercial focus.• In 2024, the global leader in sintered stone reported an increase in sales and an EBITDA improvement of over 15%.Neolith, the global leader in sintered stone surfaces, has strengthened its executive team with the appointment of Walter Ceglia as its new Global CEO Neolith Group. His leadership will propel the company’s expansion, which is already delivering positive results.Walter Ceglia brings more than 20 years of experience leading projects in international industrial environments. Most recently, he served as Executive Chairman of HMY, a Franco-Spanish company owned by LBO France, where he led a far-reaching strategic transformation. Under his leadership, HMY evolved from a specialist in the food market to a global player in retail. The company achieved strong organic growth, significant international expansion, and diversification into turnkey solutions. This transformation culminated in the sale of the company to an industrial group, a transaction completed by the end of January 2025. Prior to this, Mr. Ceglia was CEO of Couach, a naval group, and GE Power Conversion (formerly Converteam) in Latin America, where he drove remarkable growth and development.With this appointment, Neolith addresses the demands of its current stage and reaffirms its commitment to sustained growth and leadership in sintered stone, both nationally and internationally. Mr. Ceglia’s extensive background and strong customer-centric approach will enhance the company’s ability to meet and even exceed its strategic objectives. In 2024, Neolith demonstrated a clear growth trajectory, particularly in key markets such as the United States, Oceania, and Asia. In 2025, the company aims to consolidate its expansion in these regions while accelerating its global expansion in other territories.The group is currently preparing to open new showrooms in Madrid, Spain and Auckland, New Zealand, set to launch in the coming months. Additionally, Neolith is planning a major product rollout, introducing new proposals for architectural projects and innovative designs specifically crafted for kitchen countertops.Neolith operates under a fully collaborative model, backed by a state-of-the-art plant in Castellón that integrates highly automated processes. Its versatile, high-value products are designed for a wide range of spaces—from kitchens and bathrooms to facades and outdoor environments—meeting today’s demands while anticipating future needs. The company has established itself as an international benchmark through prestigious partnerships and its involvement in landmark projects such as the Chase Center—the home of the Golden State Warriors—and the creation of its own design trend guide, Lifestyle Trends 2024 by Neolith.Over the past year, Neolith has been recognized for its innovation and commitment to sustainability, earning international accolades including the Great Design Award, the Designerati Award, the German Design Award, and the Archiproducts Award. Its silica-free product line has also been honored for its sustainability, further cementing the brand’s status as a global leader on the next-generation surfaces.The Neolith Group continues to reaffirm its commitment to the highest sustainability standards and innovation leadership, a strategic direction that will persist under its new Global CEO. The company remains dedicated to fostering partnerships with architects and designers while collaborating with distributors and industry partners to drive transformation through innovative and sustainable solutions. With innovation embedded in its DNA, Neolith has been a pioneer in its sector by implementing advanced technologies and developing groundbreaking products. The company boasts strong sustainability credentials: its surfaces are free of resins and plastics, contain the industry’s lowest content range of crystalline silica, are made from natural raw materials, and are fully recyclable. This unwavering commitment earned Neolith a Gold Medal in Ecovadis’ 2022 Sustainability Assessment, placing the company in the 98th percentile of the world’s most recognized sustainability index. Additionally, Neolith holds Zero Waste and Cradle to Cradle CertifiedBronze certifications, validating its responsible and circular industrial process.ABOUT NEOLITHFully believing in the idea that “the best thing about creating something is living it,” Neolith is the global leader in sintered stone. The pioneering architectural surface with superior technical characteristics made of all-natural raw materials, provides innovative and reliable indoor and outdoor solutions. All around the world, it has become an essential style element for any kitchen, bathroom, facade, floor, and even exclusive designer furnishings.The virtues of Neolith sintered stone combine next-generation technology and high functionality which, along with Neolith’s sustainable DNA, have led it to becoming one of the most environmentally friendly materials on the planet as it advocates sustainable beauty in all its collections to inspire new trends in architecture.The company is currently immersed in an expansion plan aimed at key geographic areas including North America, Australia, the UK, Europe, and China. All with the goal of continuing to lead in the creation of unique spaces and extraordinary experiences featuring sustainable functional design in more than 100 countries where it is present through direct distribution as well as an extensive sales and partner network.

