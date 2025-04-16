St. Johnsbury Barracks / Saturation Patrol

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

SATURATION PATROL

On April 15, 2025, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks conducted a saturation patrol on Interstate 91 in Caledonia County. The patrol focused on the section of the interstate between St. Johnsbury and Lyndon. The objective was to identify and deter aggressive driving behaviors and to promote roadway safety.

Details:

Number of traffic stops: 37

Number of tickets issued: 22

Number of warnings issued: 36

Highlights:

Two operators were issued tickets for traveling at speeds exceeding 90 MPH.

Two operators were issued tickets for operating without a driver's license.

One operator was issued a ticket for operating with a suspended driver's license.

Multiple operators received tickets for operating vehicles with expired registrations and/or expired inspection stickers.

One vehicle was towed after it was determined that the license plates were not assigned to the vehicle.

The Vermont State Police reminds all motorists to drive responsibly: always designate a sober driver, maintain a safe following distance, and refrain from using handheld electronic devices while operating a vehicle.