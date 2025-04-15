MPD Arrests Juveniles in Northeast Business Robbery
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of two juveniles who robbed a business in Northeast.
On Monday, April 14, 2025, at approximately 8:12 a.m., the juveniles entered a business in the 2500 block of Benning Road, Northeast, brandished a handgun and demanded money. The suspects then stole US currency from the cash register before fleeing the scene.
As a result of the detective’s investigation, a 14-year-old male and an 11-year-old male both of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Robbery.
CCN: 25054006
###
