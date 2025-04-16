RE: Berlin Barracks/ Missing Person *Update*
*Update*
Earlier this evening Hunt was located by family members and was safe. The Vermont State Police would like to thank members of the public who called with possible information regarding Hunt.
Initial news release:
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3002474
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Lambert
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 04/15/2024 @ approximately 0831 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Clark Road, Williamstown, VT
INCIDENT: Missing Person
NAME: Corey Hunt
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Berlin Barracks were notified of a missing person, Corey Hunt (age 34). Hunt reportedly left on foot from the Second Spring residential facility on Clark Road in Williamstown at approximately 1625 hours the previous day (4/14). He reportedly hiked into the woods behind the facility and was wearing tan sweat pants and a long, blue coat. A search of the area by staff members was unsuccessful. A photo of him is attached.
There is no indication Hunt is missing under suspicious circumstances, however, there are concerns for his welfare.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Berlin Barracks at (802) 229-9191.
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
(802)229-9191
Legal Disclaimer:
