RE: Berlin Barracks/ Missing Person *Update*

*Update*

 

Earlier this evening Hunt was located by family members and was safe. The Vermont State Police would like to thank members of the public who called with possible information regarding Hunt.

 

Initial news release:

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3002474

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Lambert                    

STATION: Berlin Barracks                 

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 04/15/2024  @ approximately  0831 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Clark Road, Williamstown, VT

INCIDENT: Missing Person

 

NAME: Corey Hunt        

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Berlin Barracks were notified of a missing person, Corey Hunt (age 34). Hunt reportedly left on foot from the Second Spring residential facility on Clark Road in Williamstown at approximately 1625 hours the previous day (4/14). He reportedly hiked into the woods behind the facility and was wearing tan sweat pants and a long, blue coat. A search of the area by staff members was unsuccessful. A photo of him is attached.

 

There is no indication Hunt is missing under suspicious circumstances, however, there are concerns for his welfare.

 

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Berlin Barracks at (802) 229-9191.

 

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

(802)229-9191

 

