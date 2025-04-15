Saskatchewan Sees Continued Housing Starts Growth

CANADA, April 15 - Released on April 15, 2025

Province Ranks First in Canada for Growth in Urban Housing Starts

Today, Statistics Canada released data showing that urban housing starts in Saskatchewan increased by 96.5 per cent in the first three months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. This places Saskatchewan first among the provinces for growth in this category.

"Saskatchewan is growing at rates not seen for more than a century and these numbers are demonstrating the effectiveness of our economic growth initiatives," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "By creating jobs, encouraging investment and expanding opportunities, we are delivering the programs, services and infrastructure needed for a growing province."

In March 2025, urban housing starts in Saskatchewan increased by 160.8 per cent, compared to March 2024. This ranks third among the provinces for year-over-year growth.

In March 2025, housing starts on single family dwellings increased by 90.8 per cent, and multiple units increased by 193.3 per cent, compared to March 2024.

Housing starts are a measure of the number of new housing builds where construction has begun.

Statistics Canada's latest GDP numbers indicate that Saskatchewan's 2023 real GDP reached an all-time high of $77.9 billion, increasing by $1.8 billion, or 2.3 per cent. This ties Saskatchewan for second in the nation for real GDP growth, and above the national average of 1.6 per cent.

Private capital investment in Saskatchewan increased last year by 17.3 per cent to $14.7 billion, ranking first among provinces for growth. Private capital investment is projected to reach $16.2 billion in 2025, an increase of 10.1 per cent over 2024. This is the second highest anticipated percentage increase among the provinces.

Last year, the province released Securing the Next Decade of Growth: Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy, in conjunction with the launch of the investSK.ca website. These initiatives are positioned to amplify growth in Saskatchewan, serving as pivotal instruments in driving further development.

