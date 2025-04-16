B2i Digital is Marketing Partner for Maxim Group's Critical Minerals Summit

Our role is to equip investors with the information they need to understand better the companies and opportunities shaping the U.S. critical minerals landscape.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- B2i Digital, Inc. has been named Marketing Partner for the upcoming Critical Minerals Summit , presented by Maxim Group and hosted on its M-Vest platform. The virtual event will take place on Monday, May 6, 2025, beginning at 9:00 AM ET.The Critical Minerals Summit will feature presentations and panel discussions with companies advancing U.S.-based critical minerals projects. Maxim Group Senior Research Analyst Tate Sullivan will lead virtual conversations exploring how both industry and government are working to accelerate the domestic mining and processing of essential minerals used in aerospace, defense, energy, and other advanced manufacturing sectors.As a Marketing Partner, B2i Digital will develop and showcase digital profiles of participating companies at b2idigital.com, providing investors with background information on each company's operations, strategy, and investment considerations before the event."This summit highlights the intersection of national policy and private sector innovation," said David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital. "Our role is to equip investors with the information they need to understand better the companies and opportunities shaping the U.S. critical minerals landscape. Given the timeliness and importance of the topic, we anticipate a strong investor turnout. Furthermore, we recommend investors and public companies executives leverage a healthy mix of in-person and virtual events to stay fully engaged in the US capital markets.”Participation in the event is open to registered M-Vest members. Investors can sign up for free at m-vest.com and register for the event at https://m-vest.com/events/mining-05062025 Learn more about the B2i Digital Featured Conference at https://b2idigital.com/2025-maxim-critical-minerals-summit B2i Digital, Inc. is not an affiliate of Maxim Group and does not represent Maxim Group in any capacity. Content posted on B2i Digital's website was provided and approved by the respective companies or available in the public domain.About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. leverages the latest digital marketing technologies to tell a company's story to retail investors, institutional investors, and research analysts. B2i Digital creates robust profiles for companies on its platform, b2idigital.com and launches targeted digital marketing campaigns to bring the most relevant investors to each company based on its sector, stage, and overall company story. B2i Digital was founded in 2021 by David Shapiro, previously the Chief Marketing Officer and an investment banker at Maxim Group LLC. David was also one of the founders of Maxim’s investor awareness platform, M-Vest.com.B2i Digital Contact Information:David ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Officedavid@b2idigital.comAbout Maxim GroupMaxim Group is a leading full-service investment bank, securities, and wealth management firm headquartered in midtown Manhattan. Maxim was formed in 2002 as a spin-off of the U.S. subsidiary of the global investment firm Investec. The firm provides a comprehensive array of financial services, including investment banking, global institutional sales, equity research, fixed income and derivative sales & trading, merchant capital, private wealth management, and prime brokerage services to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB).Investor Contact:Maxim GroupCorporate Headquarters300 Park Ave, 16th FloorNew York, NY 10022800.724.0761m-vest@maximgrp.com

