RevTech Labs Class 22 to Showcase Cutting-Edge Innovation at Fintech + Insurtech Generations

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RevTech Labs is proud to introduce the 22nd cohort of its accelerator program, a diverse group of 14 fintech and insurtech startups from around the world. With three international companies and four based in North Carolina, this cohort reflects RevTech Labs’ commitment to fostering innovation and increasing access to venture funding for Traditionally Underrepresented (TURF) Founders, who make up 57% of this year’s class.After an extensive selection process that involved engaging with over 26,000 companies and narrowing down more than 315 applications, the chosen startups will embark on their final pitch at Fintech + Insurtech Generations on June 11-12, 2025, at the UNC Charlotte Dubois Center in Uptown. As the premier fintech and insurtech innovation conference of the Southeast, Fintech + Insurtech Generations offers an unparalleled platform for startups to gain exposure, connect with industry leaders, and showcase their groundbreaking solutions.“Our accelerator is designed to give these founders the best possible support as they scale their ventures, and we couldn’t be more excited to see them pitch at the conference and succeed beyond the program,” said Dan Roselli, Co-Founder of RevTech Labs. “With AI innovation driving the next wave of fintech and insurtech solutions, this year’s cohort represents the future of financial services.”Adding to the excitement, Fintech + Insurtech Generations 2025 will feature the debut of the NextGen Startup Expo, a dynamic new addition to the conference. The NextGen Startup Expo will serve as a dedicated space for early-stage fintech and insurtech startups to present their ideas, network with investors, and gain industry insights. This initiative underscores the conference’s role as a launchpad for innovation and an essential gathering for the brightest minds in fintech and insurtech.“We’re thrilled to introduce the NextGen Startup Expo this year,” said Sara Garces Roselli, Co-Founder of RevTech Labs. “This addition provides emerging startups with unprecedented access to industry experts, investors, and potential partners, reinforcing our mission to drive innovation at all levels of the fintech ecosystem.”Class 22 represents a significant milestone for RevTech Labs. The RevTech Labs Showcase will feature all 14 promising fintech and insurtech startups, developing impactful solutions across artificial intelligence, regulatory tech, lending, and broader financial services. Their final presentations at Fintech + Insurtech Generations will spotlight the progress and innovation cultivated throughout their time in the accelerator program.New to this year’s event, the NextGen Startup Expo is a dedicated platform for early-stage ventures (outside of the accelerator cohort) with demo-ready products to gain visibility, gather feedback, and build meaningful relationships with potential investors, partners, and customers. The Expo extends the conference’s mission—amplifying emerging voices and accelerating the growth of the fintech and insurtech ecosystem. Space is limited and applications are accepted on a rolling basis - apply today ! Selected startups will be announced on the conference website - https://www.generations.global/nextgen-startup-expo RevTech Labs Class 22 Companies, Fintech + Insurtech:AgTools - Irvine, CA ( https://www.agtechtools.com/fintech Food & ag worldwide real time market & intelligence data to manage volatility, reduce food waste and minimize CO2 while hedging.Ahrvo - Casper, WY ( https://ahrvo.com/ Simplify banking, payments, and compliance with Ahrvo Network: 20+ modules and seamless access to 800+ providers.ARMAI - Charlotte, NC ( https://armai.ai/ ARMAI helps Banks make compliance due diligence more efficient by implementing explainable vertical AI solutions.Bump - Los Angeles, CA ( https://www.usebump.com/ Our vision is to be the all-in-one wealth-building platform for 1.2 billion creators worldwide.Conductiv - New York, NY ( https://conductiv.co/ Conductiv goes beyond FICO to digitally gather missing lending data for banks and credit unions. We digitize workflows so lenders do less work and make more loans.Finvix - Santiago, CL ( https://www.finvix.com/ Empowering financial institutions to generate revenue and grow SMB relationships.Leja - Nairobi, KE ( https://leja.co.ke/ Transforming lives, one business at a time, Leja revolutionizes MSMES financial journeys.Lexalign - Austin, TX ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/lexalign-pbc/ Empowering front-line fraud defense by automating the onsite audit function for banks' commercial customers.Rely - Berkeley, CA ( https://relyestate.com/ The best place to find and rent your home.Robora - Charlotte, NC ( https://roborafinancial.com/ Robora puts lazy cash to work. Our robo-cash manager deploys excess cash into high-yield accounts automatically. Earn up to 3.90% APY. Keep your bank. Automate the rest.Share Scoops - New York, NY ( https://www.sharescoops.com/ AI-powered insights and content engine for financial services.Shuttlebee - Asheville, NC ( https://www.shuttlebeesolutions.com/ ShuttleBee brings big data and big tech to youth transportation carriers.Smarter Contracts - London, EN ( https://www.smartercontracts.co.uk/ Smarter Contracts is a FinTech company that has designed, built and developed its own patent pending platform - Pulse.Solvrays - Winston-Salem, NC ( https://www.solvrays.com/ AI-Enabled workflows for insurance operations.About Fintech + Insurtech GenerationsFintech + Insurtech Generations is a marquee event, focused on elevating the Southeast as the epicenter for fintech and insurtech innovation, and highlighting the important work of organizations, entrepreneurs, and leaders in our community and across the globe. Ticket prices increase on June 1, 2025 - purchase your tickets today.About RevTech LabsCo-founded by Sara Garces Roselli and Dan Roselli, RevTech Labs has been at the forefront of Charlotte's burgeoning entrepreneurial ecosystem and venture capital scene since 2011, helping put the Queen City on the map for technology and VC funding. Charlotte fintech venture capital firm, RevTech Labs Capital), has been named the top venture capital firm for fintech companies in the United States and recently launched its 21st Cohort of successful startups in the field. Sponsors of the accelerator program include AIG; Grasshopper Bank; The Hartford; Fifth Third Bank; Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP; Brighthouse Financial; City of Charlotte; Wells Fargo; Truist Foundation; Truliant Federal Credit Union; and Avidxchange.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.