Empower Kidz Welcomes New Director and Prepares for June 2025 Opening

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empower Kidz , a premier drop-in childcare center serving families in the Lakeway area, is proud to announce its official grand opening in June 2025. Designed to meet the evolving needs of modern families, Empower Kidz offers a nurturing, safe and engaging environment where children can thrive through creativity, exploration and play.With flexible scheduling, extended hours and a play-based approach to learning, Empower Kidz aims to redefine childcare solutions for today’s busy parents.As part of its growth and mission to deliver exceptional care, Empower Kidz has named Emy Trinen as the center’s new director. Trinen brings a wealth of experience in early childhood education, business leadership and creative programming.“As a pediatric and family chiropractor at Empower Family Chiropractic—and most importantly, as a mom—I’ve experienced firsthand the challenges parents face in finding childcare that is flexible, affordable, trustworthy and fun,” said Jeannique Moore, owner of Empower Kidz. “This center was born from my desire to meet a critical need in our community. I’m thrilled to welcome Emy Trinen as our new director and look forward to seeing her help bring our vision to life.”Trinen previously founded Auntie Em’s Licensed Childcare in Cedar Park in 2013, a well-loved program known for its warm, enriching environment. She holds a Childcare Director’s License and brings additional expertise in HR, staffing, sales and retail merchandising—skills that strengthen her ability to cultivate a thriving childcare community.“Empower Kidz is more than just a childcare center—it’s a space where children are encouraged to explore, create and build lasting memories,” said Trinen. “Through play, children don’t just learn about the world—they build it. Each puzzle solved and block stacked helps them grow in independence, confidence and collaboration. I am honored to help shape a place where children can truly discover who they are and begin to realize their potential.”Building an Exceptional TeamEmpower Kidz is actively hiring passionate educators who are enthusiastic about early childhood development and enjoy working in a dynamic, play-based environment. The center offers a supportive and collaborative workplace where team members are valued and encouraged to grow professionally.Why Families Choose Empower KidzEmpower Kidz offers flexible drop-in childcare, enriching activities, and extended evening and weekend hours to better serve families on the go. Its play-based philosophy supports children’s cognitive, social and emotional development—ensuring every child leaves with a smile.For more information about enrollment, services, or upcoming events, visit the Empower Kidz website or contact the center directly.Drop-In HoursMon – Thurs: 7:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.Friday: 7:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.Saturday: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.Empower Kidz looks forward to opening its doors to the community and invites families to join in celebrating this exciting new chapter.

