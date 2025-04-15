Attorney General Andrew Bailey Delivers Major Victory In Fight With Planned Parenthood Over Transgender Records

April 15, 2025 4:15 pm

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The following is a statement from Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey after our win today in the Western District Court of Appeals:

“Today, the Missouri Court of Appeals ruled in favor of my office, affirming our legal authority to compel Planned Parenthood to produce documents related to the gender mutilation of minors. This ruling sends a clear message: Missouri law supports transparency and the protection of our children—and Planned Parenthood’s baseless objections only served to delay that accountability.

This case is not just about documents—it’s about exposing institutions that mislead families, conceal critical information, and prey on vulnerable children under the guise of ‘care.’ My office is committed to uncovering the truth, holding bad actors accountable, and cutting through the noise and deception used to normalize irreversible procedures on minors.

Today’s decision brings us one step closer to making Missouri the safest state in the nation for children and families. We will continue to pursue justice, demand transparency, and ensure that no provider or clinic escapes scrutiny. And as always, we will protect private health information while relentlessly defending the rights of Missouri’s children from manipulation, misinformation, and radical mutilation.”