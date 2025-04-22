A Faith-Filled Lullaby for Little Hearts in 'God Is Proud of Who You Are'

God Is Proud of Who You Are

Jenni Guzman Bautista’s new children’s book brings God’s love to bedtime through a familiar tune.

Bedtime just got a lot more meaningful with Jenni Guzman Bautista's new children's book, "God Is Proud of Who You Are." Bautista's new book turns the familiar melody of "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star" into a faith-filled lullaby that soothes young and old souls alike, reminding every reader of God's abundant love.This charming book is a gentle prayer, a message of hope, and a warm embrace all wrapped up in a bedtime story. It's a perfect way for parents to weave faith into their nightly routine and create moments of peace and quiet with heartfelt words and a loving melody for kids.Through delicate rhymes, it consoles children that they are deeply cherished, miraculously made on purpose by God, and unconditionally cared for. Set to a commonplace song, it turns a well-known tune into a faith-filled convention. Parents and caregivers can share it at bedtime, creating a memorable and meaningful experience. More than a story, it helps nurture our innate connection to God.Jenni Guzman Bautista never expected to become an author, but at 40, with twin newborns and a toddler, writing this book felt like the perfect way to share her faith. Inspired by her deepening relationship with God, she sought to create a fun and engaging way to teach His message to her children. Jenni lives in Denver, Colorado, with her husband of 20 years and their five children. She embraces life wholeheartedly and is grateful for every moment.

