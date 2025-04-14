RELEASE: DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS (Through March 2025) Newsroom Posted on Apr 14, 2025 in Latest Department News

DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS

(Through March 2025)

April 14, 2025

HONOLULU – The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) and its respective state Boards and Commissions released a summary of disciplinary actions through the month of March 2025, taken on individuals and entities with professional and vocational licenses in Hawai‘i. These disciplinary actions include dispositions based upon either the results of contested case hearings or settlement agreements submitted by the parties. Respondents enter into settlement agreements as a compromise to claims and to conserve on the expenses of proceeding with an administrative hearing.

The DCCA and the Boards and Commissions are responsible for ensuring those with professional and vocational licenses are performing up to the standards prescribed by state law.

RICO alleges that Respondent was disciplined by the state of Kentucky and failed to timely report the disciplinary action to the Board, in potential violation of HRS §§ 453- 8(a)(11) and 453-8(a)(14). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

RICO alleges that on or about May 2, 2022, a medical malpractice suit was filed against Respondent, and that on a November 6, 2023 renewal application, Respondent answered “No” to the question, “Since you last filed an application (initial/renewal) with the Board…have any claims of malpractice been filed against you,” in potential violation of HRS § 453-8(a)(6). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

RICO alleges that on or about September 17, 2024, Respondent was convicted of sexual assault in Case No. 1CPC-22-0001546, in potential violation of HRS §§ 453- 8(a)(7), 453-8(a)(9), 453-8(a)(12), 436B-19(8) and 436B-19(12). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Carlos A. Smith

Case Number: PSY 2023-7-L

Sanction: Voluntary license surrender

Effective Date: 3-7-25

RICO alleges that on or about June 24, 2019, Respondent was convicted of health care fraud in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan based on Respondent’s submission of false and fraudulent Medicare claims, that Respondent was disciplined by the states of Texas and Michigan in August 2019 and June 2020, that Respondent answered “no” to questions asking whether his license had been formally disciplined by any other jurisdiction in the past two years, and whether convicted of a crime in the past two years on his November 4, 2020 and May 16, 2022 applications, and that Respondent failed to report the conviction and disciplinary actions to the Board, in potential violation of HRS §§ 436B-16(a), 436B-19(13), 436B-19(15), 465-13(a)(4), 465-13(a)(5), 465-13(a)(11), and 465-13(a)(19). (Board approved

Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Kyle S. Doran (Maui)

Case Number: REC 2025-27-L

Sanction: $750 fine

Effective Date: 3-28-25

RICO alleges that on or about April 22, 2024, Respondent was convicted for Operating a Vehicle under the Influence of an Intoxicant, in potential violation of HRS § 436B-19(14).(Commission approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Certified Management, Inc. dba Associa Hawaii

Case Number: REC 2023-107-L

Sanction: $49,500 fine

Effective Date: 3-28-25

The Commission adopted the Hearings Officer’s findings of fact and conclusions of law and found and concluded that Respondent violated HRS § 467-7. (Commission’s Final Order after contested case hearing.)

Copies of the decisions are available online at:

http://cca.hawaii.gov/oah/oah_decisions/

BusinessCheck is an online platform designed to serve as a comprehensive resource for researching licensed professionals. This tool empowers users to verify licenses, review complaint histories and discover when a business was established, all in one place. Please visit businesscheck.hawaii.gov to verify a professional’s license status, confirming their qualifications, compliance with regulations and accountability to a governing body.

Media Contact:

Communications Office

Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs

Phone: 808-586-2760

Email: [email protected]