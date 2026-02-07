NEWS RELEASE – HIEMA ADVISES PUBLIC TO PREPARE FOR SEVERE WEATHER

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

HIEMA ADVISES PUBLIC TO PREPARE FOR SEVERE WEATHER

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 2026-002

February 6, 2026

HONOLULU — Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA) is urging Hawaiʻi residents to prepare for severe weather that is expected to impact all Hawaiian Islands from Saturday through Monday, February 7-9, with the most dangerous weather expected on Sunday evening into Monday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) Honolulu Forecast Office is warning of heavy rains that could lead to flash floods, along with damaging high winds. Impacts to all islands could include power outages, wind-borne debris, downed tree limbs, uprooting of weaker trees, flooding of streams and roads, and difficulty driving.

People in all areas of the state should start preparing now for anticipated impacts on Sunday and Monday:

– Make sure you are receiving local emergency alerts about severe weather developments in your area. Sign up at www.ready.hawaii.gov/alerts.

– Prepare for power outages. Consider how you will operate without electricity, including communicating, getting information, running medical devices, storing food and cooking.

– Have a plan in case of emergencies. Know a safe place to go, like the home of a friend or relative, in case you lose power or need to get away from flash flooding in your area.

– Pack a Go Bag in case you need to leave quickly. Pack essential items like water, food, medicine, first aid kid, a cell phone battery, a flashlight, a radio, extra batteries, infant supplies and pet supplies. Visit www.ready.gov/kit for a full supply list to consider.

– Check your home’s stock of emergency supplies. If you lose power, you could lose running water. Have drinking water ready, plus shelf-stable food that is ready to eat, a radio and flashlight with extra batteries, cell phone batteries, personal hygiene supplies, pet food and first aid. Find a supply list at www.ready.hawaii.gov.

– Prepare your property for high winds and heavy rain. Pick up loose objects that could be blown about; move or secure outdoor furniture and grills; remove weak or dead tree limbs; secure gutters and shutters; clear drains and gutters to ensure drainage; check your sump pump for operability; and move valuable objects to higher levels in case of floods.

– Be extremely cautious during heavy rains with possible flooding. Flash floods are a serious threat that have been deadly in Hawaiʻi. Stay away from streams, ravines, valleys and river mouths. Do not hike; terrain will be unstable and prone to landslides. Be aware that paved streets will funnel floodwaters; do not enter or drive through floodwaters. Don’t swim after a flash flood; contaminated brown water can run off into the ocean or swimming pools.

– Check on your neighbors and relatives to make sure they are aware of these hazards. Lend a hand to people around you who may need help preparing or mobilizing.

Visit www.ready.hawaii.gov/alerts to sign up for free cell phone alerts, follow official state and county social media — and tune in to your local emergency radio stations.

For information on preparing for flash flooding, visit www.dod.hawaii.gov/hiema/flood.

For detailed forecast information and the latest weather updates, visit NWS Honolulu at www.weather.gov/hfo.

