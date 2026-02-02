Ke Ala Hou — A New Path Forward: February 2026 Governor’s Message

Posted on Feb 2, 2026 in Main

As a state we have faced extraordinary challenges — from rising costs, funding cuts and a housing crisis, to wildfires that reshaped Maui forever. And yet, through those challenges, we have proven something essential: when we act with purpose, compassion and resolve, we can continue to move our state forward.

My administration began with a vision for Hawai‘i that is bold, realistic and rooted in our values. It is a vision where working families can afford to live here, raise their children and care for their kūpuna; where young people see opportunity in the islands they love; where our economy grows in ways that strengthen communities; and where we protect our ‘āina, our water and our way of life, for generations to come.

Over the past three years, we have taken decisive action to lower the cost of living, expand affordable housing, reduce homelessness and strengthen healthcare access, all while investing in climate resilience. We cut through decades of red tape to build more housing than seen in generations and established kauhale villages statewide — treating housing as healthcare and restoring dignity to those left behind. We did this not because it was easy, but because it was necessary.

Still, vision without action is just words on a page. We stand at a defining moment now. The work ahead will continue to demand our discipline, courage and tough choices in service of the common good. Federal uncertainty, climate risk and long-standing inequities require us to govern responsibly. We must work together — guided by our values: aloha, kuleana and a shared sense of responsibility — Hawai‘i can be a model of what is possible: a state that grows sustainably, cares for its people and protects what makes this place special. Let our actions, not our words show the nation that we lead with compassion and aloha.

To the people of Hawai‘i, mahalo for your strength, resilience and trust. By standing united and embracing our shared responsibility to one another and to this place we call home, we will keep building a Hawai‘i where everyone has the chance to thrive.

Mahalo,





