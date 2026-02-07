Office of the Governor — News Release — Gov. Green Issues EP in Advance of Severe Weather

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI



JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA



GOVERNOR GREEN ISSUES EMERGENCY PROCLAMATION, ALERTS RESIDENTS AND VISITORS TO PREPARE



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 6, 2026

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green today issued an Emergency Proclamation (EP) to alert residents to prepare for severe weather this weekend and to make state resources available in the event of resulting damage. Preparations will be of utmost importance, given major televised sporting events this weekend that will occupy many peoples’ focus.

The National Weather Service forecasts predict as much as 10 inches of rainfall this weekend, with rain starting as early as Saturday, while it is most likely to impact the state Sunday into Monday. The heavy rains bring the potential of flash flooding, particularly in windward areas of the islands.

Forecasts also predict strong and potentially damaging winds Saturday through Sunday which may peak at the High Wind Warning threshold, or sustained winds of 40 mph or more, with gusts up to 58 mph or more, from late Sunday through Monday.

Projections indicate heavy rain and thunderstorms on Saturday with a minimal risk of flash flooding possible on all islands. Residents should prepare for heavy rain, thunderstorms and damaging wind on both Sunday and Monday, with a possibility of flash flooding carrying over into Tuesday.

Governor Green and state emergency preparedness officials encourage residents and visitors to stay tuned to official sources of information for updates on the impending severe weather.

The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA) website offers clear guidance on preparations for severe weather and disasters of all types at ready.hawaii.gov. Under the state Department of Defense, HIEMA also offers links for residents to sign up for alerts from their respective county emergency management agencies.

The EP will be in effect until Wednesday, February 11 and may be extended if necessary.

An executed copy of the EP can be found here.

# # #