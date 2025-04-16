Healthy Horizons CEO and COO Recognized for Maternal Health and STEM Advocacy with Stevie® Awards

2024 Stevie Awards Healthy Horizons CEO and COO Healthy Horizons CEO Sheila Janakos, Lactation Consultant Maggie Kler, and COO Cassi Janakos Healthy Horizons Logo

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthy Horizons is thrilled to announce that CEO Sheila Janakos, MPH, IBCLC, LE, RLC, and COO Cassi Janakos, MEng, have both been recognized as Social Change Makers of the Year in the 21st annual StevieAwards for Women in Business.Sheila received the award for ‘Leadership in Disrupting the Maternal Health Landscape,’ and Cassi for being a ‘Champion for Women in STEM and Working Mothers.’ This dual recognition underscores Healthy Horizons' commitment to driving meaningful change and empowering women across multiple fronts.The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run– worldwide. The Stevie Award has been hailed as the world’s premier business award.More than 1,500 entries from organizations and individuals in 36 nations and territories were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year.Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards, said, “In its 21st year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business received an outstanding body of nominations. We are gratified by how meaningful it is to women to win a Stevie Award, and how impactful it can be on the futures of their careers and their organizations. We congratulate all of this year’s Grand, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners for their achievements.”Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com /Women. Entries for the 2025 Stevie Awards for Women in Business will open in May.About the StevieAwardsStevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com HCLTech sponsored the Women in Technology categories in the 2024 competition.About Healthy HorizonsBased in the San Francisco Bay Area, Healthy Horizons is a pioneer in supporting companies to develop new parent benefit programs and workplace lactation rooms. The company serves an extensive client base, including Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, and organizations across the U.S. and Canada. Healthy Horizons supports workplaces across 130 North American cities.A woman-owned, women-run business, Healthy Horizons was founded by Sheila Dukas-Janakos, MPH, IBCLC, LE, RLC, recognized by the U.S. Congress for her significant impact on the health of infants, and her daughter, Cassi Janakos, MS, a mechanical and systems engineer who previously worked in the aerospace industry. Visit HealthyHorizons.com to learn more about Healthy Horizons’ commitment to innovation, education, and social good.

