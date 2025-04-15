Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,590 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,118 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory: State Police To Honor Troopers, Civilian Employees, Allied Police Officers For Courage And Dedication To Duty

Maryland State Police News Release

(TIMONIUM, MD) – Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr. will present awards to over 140 individuals tomorrow in recognition of outstanding acts of courage, dedication to duty, lifesaving and humanitarianism. While most of those recognized will be troopers and civilian employees from the Maryland State Police, others from allied law enforcement agencies will also be acknowledged. 

The awards presented will include the presentation of the Governor’s Citation, Superintendent’s Citation, Lifesaving Award as well as several other distinguished awards. Among the award recipients will be members of the Maryland State Police Underwater Recovery Team, honored for their emergency response to the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

 

WHAT:          Maryland State Police Awards Ceremony

 

WHEN:          Wednesday, April 16, 2025 – 10:00 a.m.

 

WHERE:       Maryland State Fairgrounds

                        Fasig-Tipton Sales Pavilion

                        2200 York Road

                       Timonium, MD 21093

 

DRIVING DIRECTIONS TO FASIG-TIPTON SALES PAVILION 

  1. From 695, take exit 24 for I-83 N toward Timonium/York Pa.
  2. Take exit 16A for Timonium Road toward Timonium.
  3. Make a left on York Road.
  4. Make a left at the light into the Fairgrounds.
  5. The Sales Pavilion is to the left. Ample parking is available.

###

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Media Advisory: State Police To Honor Troopers, Civilian Employees, Allied Police Officers For Courage And Dedication To Duty

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more