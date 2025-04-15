Media Advisory: State Police To Honor Troopers, Civilian Employees, Allied Police Officers For Courage And Dedication To Duty

April 15, 2025

(TIMONIUM, MD) – Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr. will present awards to over 140 individuals tomorrow in recognition of outstanding acts of courage, dedication to duty, lifesaving and humanitarianism. While most of those recognized will be troopers and civilian employees from the Maryland State Police, others from allied law enforcement agencies will also be acknowledged.

The awards presented will include the presentation of the Governor’s Citation, Superintendent’s Citation, Lifesaving Award as well as several other distinguished awards. Among the award recipients will be members of the Maryland State Police Underwater Recovery Team, honored for their emergency response to the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

WHAT: Maryland State Police Awards Ceremony

WHEN: Wednesday, April 16, 2025 – 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: Maryland State Fairgrounds

Fasig-Tipton Sales Pavilion

2200 York Road

Timonium, MD 21093

DRIVING DIRECTIONS TO FASIG-TIPTON SALES PAVILION

From 695, take exit 24 for I-83 N toward Timonium/York Pa. Take exit 16A for Timonium Road toward Timonium. Make a left on York Road. Make a left at the light into the Fairgrounds. The Sales Pavilion is to the left. Ample parking is available.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov