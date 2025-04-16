Robyn Addis Appointed Chief Revenue Officer at 9Sail

Robyn Addis 9Sail's Logo

Robyn Addis joins 9Sail as CRO to lead revenue growth, sales, marketing, and client success.

I'm eager to leverage my experience to accelerate our revenue growth, deepen client partnerships, and cement 9Sail's position as the go-to digital marketing partner for forward-thinking law firms.” — Robyn Addis

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 9Sail , a leading digital marketing agency specializing in legal SEO , is pleased to announce Robyn Addis's appointment as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Robyn Addis brings more than 20 years of experience in marketing, business development, and executive leadership within the legal and professional services sectors.At 9Sail, Addis will oversee all revenue-generating functions, including sales, marketing, and client success, with a focus on accelerating growth and expanding 9Sail’s legal market presence. Her proven track record in developing innovative business strategies and fostering client relationships aligns with 9Sail’s mission to deliver personalized, results-driven digital marketing solutions.“We couldn’t be more excited to add this legal industry titan to our leadership at 9Sail,” said Joe Giovannoli, Founder & CEO of 9Sail . “Robyn’s expertise in Legal Marketing and sterling reputation among law firm leaders is a perfect match for our rapidly growing powerhouse of a marketing agency.”"Joining 9Sail at this inflection point in the company's trajectory is incredibly energizing," said Addis. "The team's talent and dedication to results is evident, and I'm eager to leverage my experience to accelerate our revenue growth, deepen client partnerships, and cement 9Sail's position as the go-to digital marketing partner for forward-thinking law firms."This growth is pivotal for 9Sail’s ambition to be a leader in delivering tailored, impactful digital marketing strategies for legal professionals and firms. Addis brings extensive experience, highlighted by her successful history in creating innovative business strategies that yield results and her remarkable talent for building and maintaining strong client relationships. Under her leadership, 9Sail is ready to enhance its offerings and make a significant impact in the legal marketing landscape. For more information on Robyn Addis or how 9Sail can help your law firm, please visit 9Sail.com.About 9Sail:Established in 2015, 9Sail is a digital marketing agency that works closely with clients in the healthcare and legal industries to generate strong leads, improve brand awareness and reputation, increase target website traffic, and support digital public relations efforts. 9Sail prides itself on being a growth partner for clients by crafting distinctive approaches that achieve unparalleled success. For more information, visit 9Sail.com.

