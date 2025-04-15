FDLE arrests 2 Branford men for possession of child sexual abuse material

For Immediate Release

April 15, 2025



BRANFORD, Fla. – In two separate criminal investigations, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested two Branford men on felony possession of child sexual abuse material charges. The arrests are the result of FDLE’s statewide initiative to locate and arrest criminals targeting children and sharing files depicting the sexual abuse of children.



Dakota James Allen, 20, is charged with 19 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, one count of transmitting child sexual abuse material and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.



Chad Marcel Ducas, 33, is charged with 24 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and two counts of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.



FDLE began the investigations in 2024 after receiving cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children (NCMEC) about two different online accounts uploading multiple files depicting the sexual abuse of children. Through investigative and legal processes, Allen and Ducas were identified as the account holders that were reported in the cybertips.



FDLE arrested Allen at his residence on April 9, and he was booked into the Suwannee County Jail. The Office of the State Attorney, Third Judicial Circuit is prosecuting Allen’s case.



FDLE arrested Ducas at his residence on April 15, and he was booked into the Gilchrist County Jail. Attorney General James Uthmeier’s Office of Statewide Prosecution is prosecuting Ducas’ case.



FDLE’s Live Oak Field Office is investigating Allen’s case with the Gainesville Police Department’s assistance.



FDLE Jacksonville is investigating Ducas’ case with the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office’s assistance.



Both investigations remain active.



Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at https://secureflorida.org/Family-Safety/BPParents.htm.



For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

Info@fdle.state.fl.us

