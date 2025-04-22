Crystal Structures announces new strategic partnership with VTECH Skylights

Crystal Structures is a national leader in glazed structures including skylights, canopies, conservatories, greenhouses, translucent roof and wall systems and more VTECH Skylights has chosen Crystal Structures as their master distributor VTECH Skylights has chosen Crystal Structures as their master distributor

Crystal Structures and VTECH Skylights have entered into a strategic partnership where Crystal Structures is now the master distributor for VTECH products.

Our partnership with VTECH Skylights signifies a significant milestone for us, uniting unmatched expertise and craftsmanship to deliver superior skylight technology to our customers." — Josh Sucher

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crystal Structures is pleased to announce its new role as the Master Distributor for VTECH Skylights , forging a pioneering partnership to deliver top-tier unit skylights to the market. This collaboration merges VTECH Skylights' cutting-edge engineering and innovation with Crystal Structures' esteemed reputation for providing exceptional daylighting solutions.Expanding on the Legacy of Daylighting SolutionsBy introducing VTECH Skylights' precisely-engineered unit skylights, Crystal Structures enhances its already diverse skylight product line, catering to projects of all scales with tailored solutions for every need.Premium Skylights with Unmatched DurabilityThe product line showcases four standard sizes: 2’x2’, 3’x3’, 4’x4’, and 2’x4’, with the flexibility to create clusters meeting varied architectural requirements. Each unit skylight features a laminated insulated glass unit for unparalleled impact resistance, enclosed in a seamless solid frame to ensure leak-proof performance. Furthermore, these skylights are supported by a 20-year warranty, offering customers long-term assurance and value.A Pledge to Excellence and IngenuityJoshua Sucher, Director of Sloped Division of Crystal Structures, said, “Our partnership with VTECH Skylights signifies a significant milestone for us, uniting unmatched expertise and craftsmanship to deliver superior skylight technology to our customers.”VTECH Skylights owner, Art Valance, shared, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Crystal Structures to combine our expertise and elevate innovative technology in the skylight industry, aiming to make a real impact.”Architects and professionals now have access to VTECH’s premium skylights through Crystal Structures, ensuring seamless service, enhanced support, and access to state-of-the-art products tailored for modern construction requirements. Crystal Structures is set to offer expert guidance, training, and exceptional customer service on VTECH products to architects and construction experts nationwide.AboutCrystal Structures is a national leader in the design, manufacture, installation, servicing and repair of glazed structures including glass and translucent roofs and walls, skylights, greenhouses, conservatories, historical renovations and other highly-custom and difficult projects. The company has completed more than 26,000 projects around the world. The company’s products feature proprietary technology that allows for 4X the weeping capacity to move 3X water volume for faster drainage. Water that moves doesn’t leak. Customers give the company an overall score of 4.5 stars in overall value, communications and service, quality of product, quality of install, endurance.VTECH Skylights manufacturers a product line showcasing four standard sizes: 2’x2’, 3’x3’, 4’x4’, and 2’x4’, with the flexibility to create clusters meeting varied architectural requirements. Each unit skylight features a laminated insulated glass unit for unparalleled impact resistance, enclosed in a seamless solid frame to ensure leak-proof performance. Furthermore, these skylights are supported by a 20-year warranty, offering customers long-term assurance and value.

