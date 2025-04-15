American Academy of Political and Social Science Announces 2025 Fellowships

Goodwin Liu is an associate justice of the Supreme Court of California who previously served as a professor and associate dean at the University of California, Berkeley, School of Law. His academic expertise lies in constitutional and education law, and he continues to teach the former as a visiting professor in institutions across the country. Justice Liu will be the AAPSS’s 2025 Roger Wilkins Fellow.

