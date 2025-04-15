Ag VIP is Accepting Applications for 2025

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) Agriculture Voluntary Incentive Program (Ag VIP), is now accepting applications for the 2025 application period. Ag VIP is a voluntary, incentive-based program to help producers implement nutrient management and other agricultural best practices on their farm or ranch.

“Ag VIP is an amazing program that encourages farmers and ranchers to implement practices that can increase crop yields, improve soil health, and add value to agriculture operations, while improving water quality,” said Kelly Pehrson, UDAF Interim Commissioner. “We are proud to continue to offer this effective opportunity for Utah’s farmers and ranchers.”

Ag VIP is open to crop and irrigated pasture operations of any size. Because it is a voluntary program, participation and progress, while implementing conservation plans, are entirely self-directed. As this is an incentive program, the effort invested by the farm or ranch, directly reflects the benefits they receive.

Based on participant’s feedback, this year’s program has been updated, including a new tiered incentive structure. These changes will allow the program to serve producers with a wider range of practices in addition to nutrient management, such as soil health, irrigation water management, and integrated pest management.

Program participants will have the opportunity to:

Discuss their agricultural operation with a UDAF conservation planner & fill out a yearly conservation evaluation assessment

Work with their assigned planner to explore new practices and develop a comprehensive conservation plan

Receive implementation guidance, annual incentive payments, a one-time improvement bonus, and additional technical & financial resources

Applications will be accepted through May 30, 2025 at 5:00pm. To access the application and to learn more, visit ag.utah.gov/agvip or contact Program Manager, Katie Ottmann, at [email protected].