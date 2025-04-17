Governor Cox Appoints Kelly Pehrson as Commissioner of Agriculture and Food

Gov. Spencer J. Cox has appointed Kelly Pehrson as the new Commissioner of the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF), pending confirmation by the Utah State Senate. Pehrson’s appointment follows the retirement of former Commissioner Craig Buttars.

Governor Cox previously appointed Pehrson to serve as Interim Commissioner, effective March 8, 2025 — his second time leading the department in an interim capacity. Pehrson has served as Deputy Commissioner since 2019 and brings a wealth of institutional knowledge and leadership experience to the role.

“Kelly Pehrson has been a steady, trusted leader at UDAF for years, and I’m grateful he’s willing to take on this new role,” said Gov. Cox. “He understands the needs of our agricultural communities and has the experience and vision to help Utah’s agriculture industry continue to grow and adapt.”

Before joining UDAF, Pehrson spent a decade in public service in San Juan County, where he served as City Manager of Monticello and later as the county’s Chief Administrative Officer. A Monticello native, Pehrson earned a degree in Business Management from Utah State University and an MBA from the University of Phoenix.

“I’m honored and humbled to serve as Commissioner,” said Pehrson. “Utah’s farmers, ranchers and producers are at the heart of our economy and our heritage. I look forward to working alongside them to support innovation, resilience, and responsible stewardship of our resources.”

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, established in 1921, is one of the state’s oldest agencies. It oversees programs that support Utah agriculture, protect the food supply, and conserve natural resources. They spearhead key initiatives like the Utah Grazing Improvement Program, the Agricultural Water Optimization Program, and the Utah Food Security Program.

UDAF also inspects food retailers and processors for safety and pricing accuracy, promotes local products through Utah’s Own, and protects the state’s livestock industry from disease and invasive pests.