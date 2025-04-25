Utah’s Own Launches Inaugural Spring Market

Utah’s Own invites the community to celebrate local food and farm-fresh goods at its inaugural Spring Market, happening Saturday, May 3, 2025, from 9 AM to 2 PM at Oliver’s Place in Pleasant Grove. As a program of the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF), the mission of Utah’s Own is to support and promote Utah’s agriculture, food, and Utah-sourced products.

This inaugural Spring Market provides a great opportunity to engage with more than 25 Utah’s Own businesses that are ready to share their homegrown and handcrafted products with the community. As a fifth-generation family farm, Oliver’s Place boasts a rich agricultural heritage, making it the ideal location for the market. Oliver’s Place is also home to Hee Haw Farms, a farm store, and other fun agritourism activities. Attendees can look forward to a beautiful venue while discovering a diverse array of locally sourced goods, including:

Fresh beef from Utah’s hardworking ranchers.

Delicious, handcrafted artisanal foods.

Locally made spices, sauces, sweet treats, and body care products.

“We are thrilled to launch our first annual Spring Market at the beautiful Oliver’s Place,” said Emily Ashby, Program Manager of Utah’s Own. “This event is a fantastic way for the community to directly support our dedicated Utah’s Own members, experience our local food and agriculture community, and learn about the incredible products being created right here in our state.”

Event Details:

What: 1st Annual Utah’s Own Spring Market

When: Saturday, May 3, 2025, 9 AM – 2 PM

Where: Oliver’s Place, 125 S 2000 W, Pleasant Grove, UT 84062

Who: Open to the public

Members of the media are invited to attend. Interview opportunities with Utah’s Own representatives and participating members will be available.

About Utah’s Own:

Utah’s Own is the official state program of the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food dedicated to promoting Utah’s agriculture and food industries. By connecting consumers with local producers, Utah’s Own aims to strengthen the state’s economy, preserve agricultural heritage, and foster a vibrant local food system.