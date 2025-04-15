Idaho Fish and Game Commission rescinds Snake River hunting, fishing, and trapping closure due to quagga mussels

At their April 15, 2025 meeting, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission rescinded their Snake River closure to hunting, fishing and trapping below the high-water mark near Twin Falls that had been in place since September 29, 2023.

The closure was put into place in response to the detection of quagga mussels by the Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) in a six-mile stretch of the Snake River in September 2023.

“We want to thank Idaho’s hunters, anglers and trappers for honoring this unprecedented closure to the Snake River,” stated Magic Valley Regional Supervisor, Craig White, “we know this was disruptive to their outdoor activities, but necessary, to do our part to ensure that quagga mussels are not transported into other waters around the area.”

While the closure has been lifted, sportsmen and women are reminded that before accessing the Snake River, an inspection and decontamination of watercraft entering and exiting the river between Broken Bridge (Yingst Grade) and Hansen Bridge is mandatory.