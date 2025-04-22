'Out of Habit' Uncovers the Journey from Trauma to Truth

Out of Habit

Kathleen Dutton’s novel blends emotional suspense and romance as one woman confronts the past to reclaim her future.

Since the age of ten, Allison Weston has lived under the protective care of the nuns at St. Ives Institution. Her guardian, Sister Margaret, fears that Allie is using the convent as a refuge from the nightmares of her past. To ensure she fully understands her choice before taking her vows, Margaret urges Allie to experience life beyond the convent's walls.Enter rookie reporter Ryan Harper, who suspects Allie is hiding secrets darker than anyone realizes. Determined to uncover the truth, he finds himself torn between breaking the story and protecting the woman he's come to love. With Ryan's unwavering support, Allie must confront the harrowing reality of her past and choose whether to continue living out of habit—or forge a new future.Kathleen Dutton has been passionate about writing since childhood. A former clinical specialist and field engineer, she now dedicates her time to crafting thought-provoking fiction in Northern Michigan, where she lives with her husband, family, and three office assistant cats.

