New Release, 'Web of Silence' - A Gripping Tale of Secrets and Survival

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- How far would you go to escape a past that refuses to stay buried? In "Web of Silence," Kathleen Dutton composes a tale of mystery, deception, and resilience.Beth Brockton is on the run, leaving behind her identity, her hometown, and even her fiancé, Sam Andrews, to escape a dark and dangerous deception. After two years in hiding, she briefly returns home for her mother’s funeral—only to flee again. But Sam refuses to let her disappear without answers, determined to uncover the secrets she so desperately guards. However, Sam is not the only one searching for her. As her past closes in, Beth must confront the terrifying truth and find the strength to break free from the sinister web that threatens to consume her.A master of psychological suspense, Kathleen Dutton has been passionate about writing since childhood, using storytelling as an escape into a world of endless possibilities. A former clinical specialist and field engineer, she now dedicates her time to writing thrilling, character-driven fiction in Northern Michigan, where she lives with her husband, family, and three office assistant cats. Inspired by the landscapes that once fueled Hemingway’s early works, she continues to craft stories that captivate readers.This suspense-filled novel will be featured at the LA Times Festival of Books at Olympus Story House Booth #182 in the Gold Zone."Web of Silence" is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other digital platforms.Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

