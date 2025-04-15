Twelve Graduate from Lancaster DUI Court and Adult Drug Court Programs

The Lancaster County DUI Court and Lancaster County Adult Drug Court hosted a joint graduation ceremony and celebration on March 5, 2025. The event commemorated the successful completion of a rigorous program involving comprehensive behavioral health treatment, intensive community supervision, and full accountability for twelve (4 DUI Court graduates and 8 Drug Court graduates). Judge Darla Ideus, Judge Ryan Post, and Judge John A. Colborn presided over the ceremony. Craig Densberger, a graduate from the 2nd drug court graduating class and sober since December 4, 2021, was the guest speaker. This achievement is truly commendable, and we take great pride in honoring all the graduates.

Adult drug and DUI courts are an alternate route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders. These courts utilize a specialized team process that functions within the existing state trial court structure. All problem-solving courts are designed to reduce recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. The court’s goal is to protect public safety and increase the participant’s likelihood of successful rehabilitation by utilizing validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative and ancillary services.

For additional information, please contact:

Jordon Boies, Problem-Solving Court Coordinator

Phone: (402)441-7777 Email: jordan.boies@nejudicial.gov

Photo 1: Guest Speaker Craig Densberger.

Photo 2: Drug court graduates.

Photo 3: DUI Court graduate Conrad with Judge Darla Ideus, and Judge John Colborn.

Photo 4: Judge Ryan Post, Judge John Colborn, and Judge Darla Ideus with graduate.