PERKINS AMERICAN FOOD CO. STACKS UP VALUE FOR SPRING

The Great American Pancake Trio!

Unveils The Great American Pancake Trio for $4.99 and introduces ½ price appetizers

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As guests navigate rising costs, Perkins American Food Co ., a leading family-dining brand known for its homestyle meals and breakfast-all-day, is stacking up value by keeping meals affordable without compromising quality.Guests can enjoy The Great American Pancake Trio for just $4.99*, featuring three pancakes and chose from our classic buttermilk, chocolate chip, blueberry, or strawberry flavors. This timeless recipe reflects Perkins legacy since 1958, when it first opened as a single pancake house. Additionally, Perkins invites diners to enjoy a little extra treat at the table with ½ price appetizers** from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. to close. Perfect for sharing (or not!), the #1 ordered item, the Build-Your-Own Sampler, lets diners mix and match favorites like Chicken Strips, MozzaSticks, Fried Pickles, and Onion Rings. And don’t forget to finish on a sweet note with the Strawberry & Cream Cheese Crispers.“At Perkins, delivering exceptional value to our guests is at the core of what we do. We provide full plates at prices that satisfy,” said Kimberly Bean, VP of Marketing at Perkins American Food Co. “Our Great American Pancake Trio and ½ price apps highlight our value at all hours of the day.”Perkins has upheld its promise of value dining. Since its inception in 1958, the restaurant has been dedicated to offering diners generous portions at affordable prices, starting with breakfast. Over the years, this commitment to value has expanded to include lunch and dinner, ensuring diners can enjoy quality meals throughout the day.Available at select Perkins locations, the Great American Pancake Trio and ½ price appetizers ensure that diners can enjoy great meals while being mindful of their budgets. Want to enjoy the Perks of good taste? Join the Perkins e-Club and receive 20% off your next visit, along with exclusive offers delivered directly to your inbox.For more information, contact your local Perkins location or visit https://www.perkinsrestaurants.com/menu *The Great Pancake Trio for $4.99 is valid for only chocolate chips, buttermilk, blueberry and strawberry pancakes. Other sides or toppings are an additional cost.** ½ Price Appetizers are available for a limited time at participating locations. Restrictions may apply.About Perkins American Food Co.Perkins American Food Co., formerly Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, is the latest evolution of the heritage brand that is as American as apple pie. Grounded in tradition and their key pillars of value, quality, and service, Perkins boasts the same heart and soul since its founding in 1958, but with a new attitude.The brand serves up American classics of yesterday that meet the tastes of guests today, generously portioned and priced just right. Their hospitality, accentuated with a strong commitment to kindness, continues to shine through as a key differentiator along with innovation to continually evolve and offer guests what they want and crave.Perkins currently operates nearly 300 company-owned and franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada. The company is owned by Ascent Hospitality Management.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.