Reclaiming A Christian Moral Compass Calls Believers to Prepare for Christ’s Return

Reclaiming A Christian Moral Compass

Thomas Sheets explores generational faith, biblical obedience, and the urgency of living in anticipation

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In " Reclaiming A Christian Moral Compass : Living in Anticipation and Preparation for Jesus' Promised Return as the Righteous Judge Is—OUR ONLY HOPE!," Thomas Sheets offers a compelling exploration of faith, obedience, and preparing for the Second Coming of Christ.Rooted in the Holiness Doctrine, this book highlights the importance of living in constant preparation for Christ’s return—not just as a belief, but as a way of life. Sheets emphasizes the role of generational faith, drawing inspiration from the legacy of Christian values passed down through families, such as the deep spiritual influence of William Arthur Snidow on his great-grandson, Jerry Payne. Readers will discover how obedience to God's Word shapes a fulfilling and faith-driven life. The book emphasizes the importance of teaching biblical values to future generations, ensuring that faith continues to be passed down. It also explores the significance of Storge Love, a familial love that strengthens faith, promotes accountability, and incorporates tough love within the Church.Living at Providence Farm in Bedford County, Virginia, Thomas and his wife Shirley have dedicated their lives to sharing the urgency of faith, obedience, and preparation for Final Judgment.Explore "Reclaiming A Christian Moral Compass" at the LA Times Festival of Books, Olympus Story House Booth #182 (Gold Zone).Now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other digital platforms.Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

