Healthcare Integrated Technologies Inc. Appoints Sasidhar Valluru as Director of Global Product Delivery

Mr. Valluru Joins to Strengthen HITC’s Global Technology Operations

Knoxville, TN, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Integrated Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: HITC), a global leader in AI-driven safety and monitoring solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Sasidhar Valluru as its newly created Director of Global Product Delivery, effective May 15, 2025.

Mr. Valluru brings over 20 years of experience in building and managing Offshore Delivery Centers (ODCs) for U.S.-based technology companies. Most recently, he served as the Country Head of India Operations for SIB Fixed Cost Reduction, where he led high-performing teams and orchestrated the seamless integration of business processes and advanced technologies across multiple acquired units.

Mr. Valluru’s career spans leadership roles at Concentrix Catalyst (previously ProKarma), where he managed global delivery teams working across energy management, telecom expense solutions, and AI-driven initiatives for Fortune 1000 clients. Mr. Valluru’s expertise includes cognitive RPA, AI process optimization, and high-scale technology deployment, consistently aligning operations with strategic business goals.

Mr. Valluru holds academic credentials from Indira Gandhi National Open University and The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, along with advanced certifications in machine learning, computer vision, and deep learning from Coursera and Udemy.

Dustin Hillis, President of Healthcare Integrated Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm: “Our mission at HITC is to lead the world in ambient AI technology that help save lives. Bringing on Sasi is a major leap forward in our commitment to innovation. His strategic brilliance, deep technical expertise, and operational leadership will help accelerate our global technology roadmap. I couldn’t be more excited to welcome him to the HITC family.”

As HITC continues to expand its AI-enabled solutions across senior living, education, healthcare, and transportation sectors, Mr. Valluru’s leadership will be instrumental in scaling its global delivery infrastructure and driving breakthrough innovation.

About Healthcare Integrated Technologies Inc.

Healthcare Integrated Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded, fully reporting audited company specializing in ambient AI technology solutions, dedicated to enhancing safety and security across various sectors, including healthcare, education, transportation, manufacturing, incarceration, and commercial industries. The Company’s mission is to help save lives worldwide by developing advanced AI technologies designed to enhance situational awareness and mitigate risks in critical environments. The Company is currently marketing five products and solutions, including its initial product, SafeSpace® Fall Monitoring, which utilizes advanced AI monitoring tools to enhance resident safety in senior living, reduce the risk of injuries, and improve overall care efficiency. Additionally, the Company has expanded its services and offerings beyond senior living facilities, into schools and transportation where it has recently launched several innovative solutions.

For more information, visit www.gethitc.com or contact HITC’s media team at contact@gethitc.com.

Media Contact:

Justin Freishtat

(410) 458-8780

Healthcare Integrated Technologies Inc.

Email: justin.freishtat@gethitc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainty and may not come to fruition. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement including statements that list numbers and dates.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.