Paradigm Clinical Research Opens New Site in Aurora, Colorado

Expansion broadens community-based access and supports greater representation in clinical studies.

REDDING, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paradigm Clinical Research , a leading clinical research site business, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Aurora, Colorado . This expansion extends access to clinical trials in a vibrant, growing city and furthers Paradigm’s mission to engage communities that have historically had limited opportunities to participate in research.Often referred to as “the world in a city,” Aurora is one of Colorado’s most diverse communities. According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018-2022 American Community Survey , 52.7 percent of residents identify as White and not Hispanic or Latino, a figure that has declined, while those identifying as Black or African American (16.6 percent) and those identifying as two or more races (13.3 percent) have increased.At the Aurora site, Dr. Nathaniel Moore, a board-certified family medicine physician recognized for his commitment to patient care and research, will oversee studies across a range of therapeutic areas.“Our expansion into Aurora represents an important step in reaching more individuals who may benefit from participating in research,” said Amy Henderson, vice president, clinical operations at Paradigm Clinical Research. “We’re focused on increasing access and ensuring our research reflects the needs of the broader population. We’re excited to collaborate with Dr. Moore and the local community to support meaningful progress in medicine.”The new site offers participants access to investigational therapies and expert medical oversight at no cost. By taking part in these studies, community members can explore potential treatment options and support the advancement of care that better reflects the needs of all populations.For more information about clinical research opportunities at Paradigm Clinical Research’s Aurora site, please visit ParadigmPays.com.About Paradigm Clinical ResearchParadigm Clinical Research is a long-standing clinical research site business with purpose-built research sites located in California, Colorado, and Idaho. The company operates wholly owned sites that support Phase I-IV clinical trials and provides sponsors with access to diverse and often underrepresented patient populations and investigators. Paradigm’s mission is to enrich lives by offering opportunities to advance the human condition through participation in expertly conducted clinical trials.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.