Parma Car Care Joins the Motorist Assurance Program to Promote Industry Transparency

Parma Car Care strengthens its commitment to transparency and integrity by joining the Motorist Assurance Program (MAP), reinforcing industry standards in Ohio.

For over three decades, we’ve operated with transparency and integrity. MAP membership not only validates the way we’ve always done business but also gives our customers added confidence.” — Fred Cerny Owner. Parma Car Care

PARMA, OH, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parma Car Care, a locally trusted automotive service provider in Parma, Ohio, has officially joined the Motorist Assurance Program (MAP), a national initiative designed to promote consistent, transparent service standards across the automotive repair industry. This strategic move reflects Parma Car Care’s continued focus on accountability, customer confidence, and industry best practices.

MAP is a respected program that establishes uniform inspection, diagnosis, and communication guidelines for auto service providers. Members agree to adhere to a Code of Ethics, which promotes honest recommendations, clear explanations, and documented service needs based on manufacturer standards. By joining MAP, Parma Car Care aligns itself with a network of professional shops nationwide that prioritize ethical service and consumer protection.

Raising the Standard for Automotive Service

Membership in the Motorist Assurance Program enables shops like Parma Car Care to enhance consumer trust through standardized practices. Technicians at MAP-affiliated shops follow Uniform Inspection and Communication Standards (UICS), ensuring that recommendations for repair or replacement are grounded in verified conditions—not guesswork or sales targets.

For customers, this translates to increased peace of mind when authorizing repairs. When work is recommended, it is supported by clear documentation and explained using consistent language, regardless of the technician or location.

“Becoming a MAP shop reinforces our long-standing commitment to providing transparent, honest service,” said a representative from Parma Car Care. “We believe in empowering our customers with accurate information and ensuring they feel confident about their decisions.”

By integrating MAP standards into its workflow, Parma Car Care continues to distinguish itself in an evolving automotive landscape where trust and education are becoming increasingly vital.

A Word from the Owner

“For over three decades, we’ve operated with transparency and integrity. MAP membership not only validates the way we’ve always done business but also gives our customers added confidence.” Fred Cerny Owner. Parma Car Care.



About Parma Car Care

Founded in 1989, Parma Car Care Specialists is a full-service auto repair center located in Parma, Ohio. The shop offers a comprehensive range of services, including diagnostics, maintenance, tire and wheel services, alignment, brakes, suspension work, and more. Known for combining decades of experience with modern technology, Parma Car Care serves both individual vehicle owners and commercial fleet accounts. The business remains committed to quality workmanship, ethical practices, and ongoing education for its technicians. They are located at 5481 State Road, Parma, Ohio 44134.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.